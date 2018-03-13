Welcome to the roundup of the best new Android games that went live in the Play Store or were spotted by us in the previous week or so.

Games

The Sims™ Mobile

Android Police coverage: After almost a year in testing, EA has officially released 'The Sims Mobile' on Android

The Sims Mobile takes the gameplay from EA's mobile life simulation game The Sims FreePlay and adds on top some of the mechanics from The Sims 4. So if you found their previous release enjoyable, you should also have fun with this new one too. But if you didn't, then yeah, The Sims Mobile is just more of the same thanks to a hefty amount of wait timers that ultimately slow the gameplay to a halt.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $2.99 - $99.99

--

Express your creativity as you customize your Sims’ distinct appearances and unique personalities, giving them traits and having fun with fashion and hairstyles. Effortlessly build your Sims the perfect home, choosing favorite designs and décor, with more detail than ever before on mobile.

Cytus II

Android Police coverage: Cytus II is here, and it's 30% off for the first week

Rayark International's rhythm-based game Cytus II has existed on iOS for some time now, though it only just this last week released on Android. Despite the late arrival, this is a solid title with fair monetization. What is also nice is that the base game includes 30 musical tracks. And if you want extra content to play with, you can purchase more through a few separate in-app purchases.

Monetization: $1.99/ no ads / IAPs $9.99 a piece

--

To celebrate the release of the Android version, during the first week of launch, base game 30% OFF. "Cytus II" is a music rhythm game created by Rayark Games. It's our fourth rhythm game title, following the footsteps of three global successes, "Cytus", "DEEMO" and "VOEZ".

Siege of Dragonspear

Android Police coverage: The stand-alone Baldur's Gate expansion 'Siege of Dragonspear' just landed on the Play Store

Baldur’s Gate received an expansion on PC 18 years after its initial release. It's called Siege of Dragonspear, and it was only just recently ported over to Android. You can expect plenty of fantastic combat, with an immersive story that more or less respects its source material. While it may not offer an experience as strong as the original games, having a solid excuse to jump back into the BG universe is worth dealing with a few small issues.

Monetization: $9.99/ no ads / no IAPs

--

Experience the Siege of Dragonspear, an epic Baldur’s Gate tale, filled with with intrigue, magic, and monsters. Lead your party of heroes into deep dungeons filled with tactical battles and magical traps in this 30-hour Dungeons & Dragons adventure that expands the incredible Baldur’s Gate saga.

Read Only Memories: Type-M

Android Police coverage: Read Only Memories: Type-M is a tech-noir point and click adventure game worth the asking price

Read Only Memories: Type-M is a mobile port of the of the original PC game 2064: Read Only Memories. The gameplay and story are exactly the same, though a few changes have been made to the controls and UI in order to make the title more palatable on a touchscreen device. At its core, it is a tech-noir-themed point and click adventure game that includes plenty of puzzles for its players to solve. And the story isn't half bad either.

Monetization: free/ no ads / IAPs $5.99 a piece (single IAP unlocks the full game)

--

Read Only Memories: Type-M is a cyberpunk thriller that imagines the challenges of tomorrow through the adventure games of yesterday. When the world’s first sapient machine seeks help from a struggling journalist, the unlikely duo find themselves drawn into the dark places that hide behind the dazzling lights of Neo-San Francisco.

Keep in Mind: Remastered

Android Police coverage: Keep in Mind: Remastered is a short walking simulator that deals with heavy concepts like depression

Keep in Mind: Remastered is a short walking sim that deals with tough concepts like alcoholism and depression. There is very little gameplay to be found in the title, as you simply walk around talking to monsters. But what is nice is that all of its profits will be going towards Child's Play, a charity that donates toys and games to sick children.

Monetization: $0.99/ no ads / no IAPs

--

If you awoke in a dark world plagued by beasts and demons, what would you do? Keep in Mind: Remastered follows Jonas, a man haunted by alcoholism, depression, and grief. One night, he awakens to a shadowy mirror world where beasts lurk and the stars don't shine.

.projekt

Stampede Games' .projekt is a unique minimal puzzler that tasks the player with aligning blocks on a grid so that their shadows match with the shapes projected on two separate walls. At first, you are eased into the gameplay. But rest assured, after some time these puzzles get quite challenging, which in my opinion only adds to the enjoyment.

Monetization: $1.99/ no ads / no IAPs

--

.projekt is a new minimalistic puzzle from creator of Evo Explores. .projekt requires you to look at things differently. Playing .projekt is like taking a geometry lessons but in a fun and relaxing way. .projekt is a great training for your creativity. Imagine how an object looks like from a different point of view to match a silhouette. .projekt is a relaxing experience.

ARise

ARise is an augmented reality game with simple controls. Basically, you move your tablet or phone in the air so that you can change your perspective in the game, which is how you solve its many puzzles. If you enjoy puzzle platformers, ARise offers up a unique experience through its use of AR that is difficult to match.

Monetization: $2.99/ no ads / no IAPs

--

Lead your pint-sized adventurer up the stony flanks of a cast golem, using perspective and visual cues to cross chasms and scale sheer cliff faces. Aim to align magical connections and create paths.

Fully 3D, rich game world to explore from every angle

Solve puzzles using visual cues whilst moving around the world

No touch or swipe is needed to complete the puzzles

Tabletop Towers

Tabletop Towers is another augmented reality game, but this time around you will be tasked with building towers. Your goal is to of course make the ultimate tower. But to do this, you must respond correctly to the current in-game market. If residents are happy with what you create, you can then use their generated income to improve your buildings, which means you will be well on your way to constructing a 5-star tower.

Monetization: $2.99/ no ads / no IAPs

--

You begin with a plot of land, some money in the bank, a small set of rooms to build and staff to recruit. The goal of the game is to construct a five star tower. To improve the star rating of your tower you must reach a predetermined number of residents and rooms. Tabletop Towers features a simple yet compelling gameplay loop.

Encompassed

Encompassed is an atmospheric virtual reality puzzle game that utilizes an interesting low poly design. What is nice is that you don't need a VR headset to play this game. You still have the option to use a headset, but you can also completely forgo it to instead play by simply holding your phone in your hands.

Monetization: $4.99 / no ads / no IAPs

--

Encompassed is a spherical atmospheric puzzler. It is designed for mobile Virtual Reality, but can be played with or without a VR headset. Following the story of a group of spirits preforming the funerary rites for a planet, Encompassed engages you with interesting puzzles in 3D space, and culminates in conflict with the wandering and restless dead.

Kona

Kona is a first-person survival game that was recently ported over to the Shield TV. This means it's a very demanding title that isn't going to run on any other device. But if you do happen to own a Shield TV, then you are in luck, as this is a beautiful game with some interesting elements. Current PC reviews appear to be mixed, as there are some balancing issues with the difficulty after the first hour of gameplay. So that is something to keep in mind.

Monetization: $19.99 / no ads / no IAPs

--

Experience the eerie and chilly atmosphere of Kona, now available for Android TV . Step into the shoes of detective Carl Faubert to explore the mysterious surroundings of Atamipek Lake, investigate surreal events, and battle the elements to survive–all. Northern Canada, 1970. A strange blizzard ravages Atamipek Lake.

The Cat in the Hat Builds That

The Cat in the Hat Builds That is a new children's game from PBS Kids. It focuses on teaching STEM concepts through simple gameplay mechanics that should appeal to most children. These range from building bridges to exploring friction through the use of playground slides.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

--

Do you want a science app? The Cat in the Hat gives you that with a tap. Kids play and learn in their backyard, to see how science is fun, not hard. Based on the PBS KIDS series, “The Cat in the Hat Knows a Lot About That,” this app introduces pre-k kids to science inquiry and engineering (STEM) concepts through games tailored to their learning progress.

Dynamite's Action News

Dynamite's Action News is a silly game themed after the OK K.O.! Let's Be Heroes animated TV show. The gameplay is quite simple. All you have to do is swipe on your screen in the proper direction when told to do so. Of course, there is a story that revolves around why you are doing this, which involves investigating an evil fog threatening Lakewood Plaza.

Monetization: free / contains ads / no IAPs

--

Help hard-hitting reporter Dynamite Watkins investigate the evil fog threatening Lakewood Plaza in Dynamite's Action News. Match the correct inputs to unleash awesome moves like Watchdog, Muckraker, Devastating Spin and others. Learn even more complex moves as you dig deeper into the story. Based in the world of OK, K.O..

Heroes Inc. 2

Heroes Inc. 2 just recently hit the Play Store, though it is still in alpha testing. This means there may be a few bugs or unfinished features, such as the in-app purchases not yet being turned on. So if you would like to check out this free-to-play superhero management tapping game before it's inundated with IAPs, now is your chance.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs ? (they are not live yet)

--

Welcome to Heroes Inc 2. The new improved superhero management and experimentation simulator game. (Wow that's a mouthful.). Humanity is under threat of extinction when a meteor crashed into earth and is causing mysterious rifts to open up, spawning monsters all over the earth.

FortCraft

Recent news broke that Epic Games' Fortnite is coming to mobile soon. But until that day comes to pass the sea of clones that will beat the original to the punch will have to suffice. One such game is FortCraft, a release that clearly clones Fortnite's gameplay. It is from NetEase Games, a well-known Chinese developer that concentrates mainly on free-to-play titles.

Monetization: free / no ads / IAPs $1.99 a piece

--

Massive 16 million m² map fully available at launch with 13 brand fresh environments awaiting for you explorer to discover. Fully destructible environments. Grab your trusty hammer and smash your way through vehicles, trees, buildings, and anything else in your way to collect materials.

2 knights

2 knights may look like a simple game thanks to its black and white graphics, but man, that couldn't be further from the truth. Essentially you are tasked with controlling two knights at the same time in order to ensure that they both jump over gaps as they run forward. This is a balancing act, as you have to pay attention to both characters at once, which can be frustratingly difficult, but in a good way.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs $1.99 a piece

--

Tap to jump and stay alive as long as possible .

Helix Jump

Helix Jump is an endless runner that will have you controlling the position of a column so that your ball will fall as far as possible. If it falls far enough, you will completely obliterate the ledge you land on. But beware, as you may touch one of the red spots scattered around these ledges, which means game over.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs $2.49 a piece

--

Exciting adventure of the bouncing ball through the helix tower labyrinth. One-tap easy-to-learn controls, rich visual effects and addictive gameplay mechanics.

Car vs Cops

Ketchapp's latest game Car vs Cops is a nifty arcade racing game that has you not only running from the cops, but also instigating ways to navigate your car so that these cops chasing you crash into one other. It's offers a wild ride for sure, though the novelty wears off quickly.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs $2.99 a piece

--

Escape from cop cars, trucks, tanks and helicopters in this endless high speed chase game. Maneuver around by either using the joystick or tap controls. Enable combo scoring by letting cops come close to you.

Tons of vehicles

Unlimited challenges

Daily Rewards

Leaderboards

Amazing music and graphics

Rugby League 18

Rugby League 18 is the latest Rugby simulation release from Distinctive Games. There is a single-player career mode that spans multiple seasons as well as a live game mode that allows you earn points for your team in order to lead them to victory. There are also over 120 teams at the club and international levels, and 5 exciting tournaments to explore.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $4.99

--

Tackle the speed, power and intensity of Rugby League on mobile, with the store's Number 1 mobile Rugby League simulation - Rugby League 18. Completely rewritten, this year's game features the much-requested Career Mode, D-Pad controls and is improved in every area.

Will Hero

Mashing up a roguelike with an action platformer surprisingly works well, and this is precisely why I have enjoyed my time with ZPLAY Games' Will Hero. The controls are dead simple. Just tap on the screen to swiftly move forward. But if you get hit by an enemy, you die, if you fall off a platform, you die. Just about everything in this game is out to get you, which is why you have to time your taps very precisely. Any progress you make in this game feels rewarding thanks to how challenging it is.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $9.99

--

Will Hero is an arcade, action, platformer and rogue-like in one game. This is an exciting adventure, in which you can dive in any place and at any time. When Princess gets in trouble, a REAL hero turns into unstoppable maul and makes his way with bombs, kicks and axe. Make a tap to perform a dash, evade or attack.

Space War - Retro Shooter

Space War is an enjoyable pixel-based top-down shoot 'em up. There are more than 30 planes to collect and over 10 super weapons that can be equipped in order to make sure you are ready for battle. Like most free-to-play games you will be working towards unlocking new ships and weapons so that you can progress even further than you have in the past, which is the entire point, to try and make it to the end.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $29.99

--

Challenge the space battle game rendered in 2D pixel graphics. Take control of a spacecraft traveling through a hostile, pixelated world. Face off against 8 bosses, all with their own unique abilities and weaknesses. Get ready for exciting new missions, powerful enemies, and breathtaking boss battles. Can you beat all the bosses?

Truck Simulator PRO Europe

Truck Simulator PRO Europe is just that, a truck driving simulation game that takes place in Europe. There are 18 cities to explore that are scattered across 10 different countries. You also have 6 different trucks to choose from, and each one offers a different driving model. Plus you can upgrade these trucks to your liking, which is nice to see.

Monetization: $3.99 / no ads / IAPs from $2.99 - $38.99

--

It's time to start the engines. Huge trucks and European roads are waiting for exploration. Drive, sleep, upgrade, deliver, fight exhaustion and try to always be on time. Gain experience and unlock new shipments, trucks, and upgrades to improve your payout. Be the best Euro Truck Driver.

Pocket Knights 2

Pocket Knights 2 has been in testing on Android for a good while now, but this week it launched globally. It is a 3D action RPG that allows you to control the combat. So despite all of its free-to-play underpinnings, you can actually play this game, which is more than I can say for the majority of action RPGs releasing on our OS lately.

Monetization: free / no ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $99.99

--

Join this thrilling 3D ARPG to explore hundreds of quests and tons of fun in Pocket Knights 2. Craft powerful gear to increase your might and assemble your legendary heroes to take on horrible bosses. New adventure and battles are around every corner, don't miss a second of this exciting journey.

HEIR OF LIGHT

Gamevil's latest hero collection game is called Heir of Light, and it mixes the familiar gameplay of Summoners War and King's Raid into a single RPG. Its most notable feature is of course how great it looks. Honestly, the graphics are phenomenal. But with great graphics in a free-to-play release comes a downside, this is an auto-play RPG that doesn't lend itself well towards those who wish to actually control the combat.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $2.99 - $99.99

--

Darkness has overtaken the realm, and the world is in chaos. The only hope to restore light and order lies with you, an Heir of Light. Embark on a crusade to renew a hope that has been lost for generations. Ready your weapon and journey to restore the light of the world.

Talking Tom Camp

Talking Tom Camp takes the gameplay from Clash of Clans and adds on top an amusing theme that is family-friendly. This is to be expected, as Outfit7's Talking Tom series of games generally borrow from the majority of popular titles on the Play Store. Though you have to admit, despite this being a clear clone, it is nice to have more lighthearted options available.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $2.99 - $99.99

--

Join the BEST WATER FIGHT of your life. Pack your water balloons. Grab your water guns. Get ready for the mission and get your opponents soaking wet. Plan a sneaky attack and collect the other team’s Coins and Energy. Use them to BUILD AN UNBEATABLE CAMP.

