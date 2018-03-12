New YouTube TV subscriptions will cost $40 a month—an additional $5—starting tonight at midnight, PST. Existing subscriptions started by 11:59 p.m. will remain $35 a month, so if you've been considering YouTube's live channel service, now's the time.

YouTube TV launched last spring and has been steadily building its selection of content and expanding its availability since. Having launched in just five markets, the service is now available in more than 100, and the $35 plan—which originally had 43 channels plus YouTube Red Originals—currently includes 60 channels (and still has YouTube Red Originals).

We've known this increase was coming for a while. Five bucks isn't a whole lot of money, but it represents about a 14% price hike and works out to $60 more for the same service over the course of a year. You may just want to bite the bullet before midnight—think of all the things you could do with that $60 come next March.