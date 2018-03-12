Smart lighting is almost commonplace now, but Hue is still one of the biggest names in this smart home category. At CES, the company has announced several initiatives for 2018. A new app is on the way for everyone, and it'll tie into some interesting synchronization options for those with color-changing lights. There are also new lights coming out that are specifically designed for outdoor environments.
The Hue app v3.0 is set to launch in early Q2 2018 on both Android and iOS. There are no screenshots of the redesign, but Philips claims it "will improve daily use, and ensure seamless setup and integration of Hue accessories." The app will include quick access to recently used scenes as well as a better process for managing group lights.
Alongside the new v3.0 app, Philips plans to launch a dedicated Hue Sync client for computers running Windows 10 or MacOS High Sierra. It plugs into color-changing Hue lights, allowing developers to integrate them with games, music, movies, and other content. The first partner is none other than Razer. Your lights will sync with Razer Chroma LED effects on your keyboard, mouse, and other devices. See the above (hilariously bad) image if you need help visualizing that.
Hue lights are technically all supposed to be used indoors. I will note, however, I've had a Hue bulb on my porch for the last year, and it's been fine. Still, I know I'm probably shortening its life. In summer 2018, Philips will launch a new line of outdoor bulbs intended to cope with the elements. Philips didn't provide details on what sort of bulbs it'll launch—maybe "regular" and floodlight-style? We'll know more in a few months.
Press Release
Philips Lighting and Razer join forces to create a powerful, immersive gaming experience
LAS VEGAS, Jan. 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Philips Lighting (Euronext: LIGHT), the world leader in lighting, today announced its first partnership for Philips Hue Entertainment with Razer, the world's leading lifestyle brand for gamers. To provide gamers with a new level of spatial immersion, the companies have integrated the Philips Hue Entertainment API and tools with the Razer Chroma lighting ecosystem.
Gamers will be able to sync their Philips Hue color-capable smart lighting with their Razer Chroma-enabled devices, including laptops, keyboards, mice and mousepads, and enjoy light effects that enhance their gameplay and content. Game developers will be able to create lighting effects that change dynamically during gameplay. Gamers can already enjoy these in-game lighting effects when playing "Overwatch™," "Quake Champions™" and other popular games.
To unlock the Philips Hue capability and enjoy richer gaming experiences, consumers require a Philips Hue V2 bridge, Philips Hue color-capable lights and the latest Philips Hue app software update. Razer Chroma users will then simply need to add the Philips Hue functionality via the Razer Synapse 3 software, available for free with every compatible Razer device as of January 9, 2018 in the afternoon Pacific time. This will enable the syncing capability with games that have been designed with the Philips Hue and Razer Chroma Link integration and light effects.
Razer Chroma-enabled devices, including gaming laptops, peripherals and accessories, will light up in parallel to the synced Philips Hue lights. From battle scenes and character selection to magical conquests, the new functionality creates a lighting experience that goes beyond the screen.
"We're excited about this first integration to bring Philips Hue Entertainment to life for consumers. We have seen high demand from gamers for a richer game-play experience," said Chris Worp, Business Group Leader Home at Philips Lighting. "Our smart lighting can deliver just that. Philips Hue takes the content beyond the screen and extends it into the living room. For gamers, this 'surround sound for your eyes' is incredibly powerful when synced with the Razer Chroma-enabled devices."
Philips Lighting's partnership with Razer also provides gamers with a richer lighting experience when not playing games. They can sync their smart lighting with their gear and select any light setting to create a perfect ambiance, whether relaxing, hosting friends or simply surfing the Web.
"Razer Chroma is the world's largest lighting ecosystem for gaming devices, and with Philips Hue, we are transforming the gaming experience in the home," says Razer Co-Founder and CEO Min-Liang Tan. "This takes gaming immersion to a whole new level that has never been seen before."
For more information on the Philips Hue and Razer partnership, please visit www.meethue.com or https://www.razerzone.com/Philips-Hue.
About Philips Lighting
Philips Lighting (Euronext: LIGHT), the world leader in lighting products, systems and services, delivers innovations that unlock business value, providing rich user experiences that help improve lives. Serving professional and consumer markets, we lead the industry in leveraging the Internet of Things to transform homes, buildings and urban spaces. With 2016 sales of EUR 7.1 billion, we have approximately 34,000 employees in over 70 countries. News from Philips Lighting is located at the Newsroom, Twitter and LinkedIn. Information for investors can be found on the Investor Relations page.
About Razer
Razer™ is the world's leading lifestyle brand for gamers.
The triple-headed snake trademark of Razer is one of the most recognized logos in the global gaming and esports communities. With a fan base that spans every continent, the company has designed and built the world's largest gamer-focused ecosystem of hardware, software and services. Razer's award-winning hardware includes high-performance gaming peripherals, Blade gaming laptops and the acclaimed Razer Phone.
Razer's software platform, with over 40 million users, includes Razer Synapse (an Internet of Things platform), Razer Chroma (a proprietary RGB lighting technology system), and Razer Cortex (a game optimizer and launcher).
Razer services include Razer zGold, one of the world's largest virtual credit services for gamers, which allows gamers to purchase virtual goods and items from over 2,500 different games.
Founded in 2005 and dual-headquartered in San Francisco and Singapore, Razer has nine offices worldwide and is recognized as the leading brand for gamers in the USA, Europe and China. Razer is listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange (Stock Code: 1337).
Press Release
Make your home more personal, comfortable and enjoyable - from the living room to the backyard, with new, captivating functionality and enhancements to the Philips Hue ecosystem
- Philips Lighting announces next steps in the journey to deliver immersive gaming, movie and audio experiences with Hue Entertainment
- Philips Hue app redesign will enhance existing and new features, making it even easier to use
- Consumers will be able to extend their Philips Hue lighting system with a new outdoor line of products later this year
LAS VEGAS, Jan. 10, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- CES -- Philips Lighting (Euronext: LIGHT), the world leader in lighting, today announced a number of new software features and enhancements to the Philips Hue ecosystem. The updates allow consumers to transform their everyday home lighting into rich experiences and do even more with light, from the living room to the backyard.
Philips Hue Entertainment: The natural ingredient for an immersive entertainment experience
Following a free, over-the-air software update in December 2017, Philips Hue customers with color-capable lights and a Philips Hue V2 bridge can enjoy truly immersive home entertainment experiences. The new software, created as a result of pilots, insights and feedback gained from leading companies in the entertainment industry, synchronizes Philips Hue lights perfectly with gaming, movie and music content. Razer, the world's leading lifestyle brand for gamers, is the first partner to go live.
Accompanying the new Hue Entertainment functionality, Philips Lighting will introduce Hue Sync, an application that will run on any Windows 10 or macOS High Sierra-based computer, in Q2 2018. Philips Hue Sync creates immediate, immersive light scripts for any game, movie or music played on the computer, so consumers can enjoy the content they are playing, watching or listening to even more.
"Since the start, Philips Hue has been about turning everyday lighting into extraordinary experiences. We are taking this to the next level with the rollout of Hue Entertainment, the announcement of our first content partner and the upcoming launch of the Hue Sync app," said Chris Worp, Business Group Leader Home, Philips Lighting. "Our first step is with gaming, the largest segment in the entertainment industry, followed by movie and audio integrations. To take this even further and realize the full potential of the combination of light and entertainment, we are giving the developer community access to our Philips Hue Entertainment API and tools. We look forward to seeing the creativity developers will apply to our new applications to make the most of Hue's immersive power."
Set up and discover all that Philips Hue can do with app update 3.0
Early in Q2 2018, Philips Hue will introduce a redesigned Hue app for both iOS and Android. Based on comments, feedback and ideas from Philips Hue users, the redesign will enhance both existing and new features, to help consumers light their home smarter with even more ease. The new app will improve daily use, and ensure seamless setup and integration of Hue accessories and new Philips Hue Entertainment partnership integrations. The interface will also enable consumers to instantly access their last used scenes, and to simply group lights and select their desired color temperature or color.
Hue your home, indoors and out
In summer 2018, Philips Lighting will take the Philips Hue experience outside the home with the debut of an outdoor line. This new line of products will let consumers get more out of their exterior lighting by allowing them to personalize their ambiance for any moment outside, whether simply relaxing with family or entertaining friends. It will also increase their peace of mind when arriving home or while away.
Stay tuned to meethue.com for all Philips Hue updates.
About Philips Lighting
Philips Lighting (Euronext: LIGHT), the world leader in lighting products, systems and services, delivers innovations that unlock business value, providing rich user experiences that help improve lives. Serving professional and consumer markets, we lead the industry in leveraging the Internet of Things to transform homes, buildings and urban spaces. With 2016 sales of EUR 7.1 billion, we have approximately 34,000 employees in over 70 countries. News from Philips Lighting is located at the Newsroom, Twitter and LinkedIn. Information for investors can be found on the Investor Relations page.
Outdoor lights
Philips has provided an update on the outdoor lighting system. The launch is currently scheduled for July of this year in the US and Europe. The cheapest single bulb will retail for $30, but kits of fancier outdoor lights will go as high as $280.
Press Release
Eindhoven, the Netherlands – Philips Lighting (Euronext: LIGHT), the world leader in lighting, today announced the first products to be added to its highly anticipated Philips Hue outdoor range. Extending the Philips Hue range even further, from wall mounted luminaires, to spot lighting and pillar posts, Philips Hue’s outdoor range offers the freedom to extend Hue features and functionality to any outside area, be it a garden, terrace or balcony. The new Philips Hue outdoor products span both the Philips Hue white and Philips Hue white and color ambiance ranges, allowing users to improve the security of their home for added peace of mind as well as creating the perfect outdoor ambiance, all with the simple tap of a button.
“Our customers are always looking for new ways to extend their smart lighting system and the new Philips Hue outdoor range takes it a huge step further,” said Sridhar Kumaraswamy, Business Leader Home Systems & Luminaires at Philips Lighting. “While Philips Hue bulbs and luminaires are available for every area inside your home, we wanted to traverse the threshold and offer connected luminaires designed for outside areas. The Philips Hue outdoor range enables you to make the most of your outside areas, be it creating the ideal ambiance to host a BBQ at the weekend or beautifying your garden.”
Complete control to fit to your daily routine
Like all Philips Hue products, the Philips Hue outdoor range is fully compatible with the Philips Hue ecosystem and works in the same way as the indoor range. Simply connect your outdoor lighting to the Philips Hue bridge and control with the touch of a button, whether you’re home or away. Just as with indoor Philips Hue lights, you can control your outdoor lighting in any way you wish, with the Philips Hue app or with your voice to create the perfect ambiance in any outside space. Your outdoor lights can also be triggered by the Home & Away function in the Hue app. With the location awareness on your mobile phone the Hue lights you choose outdoor and indoor can turn on automatically to welcome you home.
Enjoy greater peace of mind with Philips Hue white
With several products to choose from in the Philips Hue white outdoor range, you can select the best product to suit the aesthetics of your home and your personal lighting needs. A few of the outdoor luminaires are perfect for mounting near a front or back door, so your lights can welcome you and your visitors to your home. With the Philips Hue app, you can turn your outdoor lights on or off remotely or schedule them to automatically switch on at specific moments in the day.
Host in style with Philips Hue white and color ambiance
With the Philips Hue white and color ambiance outdoor range, you can take your outdoor space to the next level, whether dining with friends, relaxing with a book, or simply beatifying your garden with colored light. A new unique spotlight, the Philips Hue Lily, can be used to highlight the key design features in your garden, illuminating beautiful flower beds, or potted plants by choosing from the 16 million colors available via the Philips Hue app. Alternatively, the Philips Hue Calla is perfect for path lighting and can also be used to enhance your outdoor space. Simply choose a color which suits your mood, or even go one step further and change your lighting to reflect your guest’s favorite color palette, dimming to create a more intimate setting as the night draws on.
All Philips Hue outdoor products are designed for outdoor use and easy to install. The Hue white and color ambiance range is based on a plug and play system, making installation easy and allowing for full flexibility to position wherever you need light. The products have a color temperature range of 2200-6500 Kelvin and feature 16 million colors. They will be available in Europe and the United States in July.
The Philips Hue outdoor spot Lily base unit pack will retail for USD 279.99 /EUR 299 and includes three light points and all the accessories you need to get started. The Calla bollard will retail for USD 129.99 / EUR 139.99 as base unit pack. The Philips Hue white range offers a number of products matching the decor of your house. Products in this range are named Lucca, Tuar, Turaco and Ludere (United States only) and retail prices will start from USD 49.99 /EUR 69.99. United States only: the PAR38 lamp will retail for USD 29.99 for a single pack and double pack for USD 49.99.
Comments