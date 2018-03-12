OnePlus is most likely forging ahead with a new flagship phone that will launch this summer, but it hasn't completely forgotten about the flagships of yesteryear. The OnePlus 3 and 3T are getting new open beta versions today. The changes appear to be the same, but the version numbers are different. The OP3 gets v32 and the OP3T is v23.
Here's the official changelog.
Phone
- New auto pick up gesture
- answer an incoming call by raising the phone
Gallery V2.5
- New design for Collections tab
- Added reorder function for Collections
- Added recently deleted Collection
OnePlus Switch
- Added support to migrate application data, allowing you to switch between devices seamlessly
System
- Updated Android security patch to 2018-02
- General bug fixes and improvements
As you can see, it's not a major update. It should still be running on Android 8.0 rather than 8.1, and the security patch is from last month. You can grab the beta updates from the OnePlus downloads site, but keep in mind it's a beta. Things might be broken. If you're already running the beta, you should get the new version as an OTA update.
- Source:
- OnePlus
- Thanks:
- Everyone who sent this in
