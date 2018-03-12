In a "finally" moment, Huawei announced that the Honor View10 is coming to the United States. Available today from the Honor store, the View10 comes in either black or blue for $499.

As I said in my review a couple of months ago, this phone is great and a very worthy competitor to the OnePlus 5T. Now with the price official, I can safely say that this phone is worth the money — for $499, the Kirin 970-equipped View10 comes with fantastic battery life, a super fast fingerprint sensor, 128GB of storage, and 6GB of RAM, plus Project Treble.

And thanks to Huawei's support and collaboration with the custom ROM community, the View10 has a surprising amount of aftermarket support. EMUI is not for everyone, certainly, but buyers will have alternate options should they find Huawei's Android skin not to their liking.

You can pick up a View10 for yourself at the source link below.