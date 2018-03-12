In a "finally" moment, Huawei announced that the Honor View10 is coming to the United States. Available today from the Honor store, the View10 comes in either black or blue for $499.
As I said in my review a couple of months ago, this phone is great and a very worthy competitor to the OnePlus 5T. Now with the price official, I can safely say that this phone is worth the money — for $499, the Kirin 970-equipped View10 comes with fantastic battery life, a super fast fingerprint sensor, 128GB of storage, and 6GB of RAM, plus Project Treble.
And thanks to Huawei's support and collaboration with the custom ROM community, the View10 has a surprising amount of aftermarket support. EMUI is not for everyone, certainly, but buyers will have alternate options should they find Huawei's Android skin not to their liking.
You can pick up a View10 for yourself at the source link below.
Press Release
Mountain View, Calif. - March. 12, 2018 - Honor, an online-first smartphone brand, today announced the Honor View10 will be available for pre-sale in the U.S. from March 12 to March 22 with shipments beginning March 22. The Honor View10 is equipped with the new Kirin 970 chipsets and advanced neural network processing unit (NPU) which supports the latest augmented reality and artificial intelligence applications while maintaining exceptional battery life.
The recently revealed Honor View10 received several awards during the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in January from leading media outlets. Leading technology reviewers highlight the phone for its AI-powered performance, excellent all-around camera, big bright display, storage capacity, battery life, and form factor all offered at an unbeatable price.
“Positive feedback from media give us the confidence that the Honor View10 will deliver beyond what is expected at this price,” said Zack Zhang, vice president of Honor USA. “Honor is focused on exploring what U.S. consumers want and adapting each step of the way. We believe the Honor View10 will be a game changer in North America.”
To improve user experiences with each generation, the recently announced Honor Open Source program encourages software developers to build apps that take advantage of AI-capabilities provided in the Honor View10. Since launching in January, developers have created root access, TWRP recovery, Lineage OS and various AOSP treble based ROMs for the device.
Beginning March 12, the Honor View10 will be available for pre-order in Navy Blue and Midnight Black for USD $499 at https://store.hihonor.com/us. The new Honor Sport Bluetooth Earphones will also be made available beginning March 12 for $39.99.
Since launching in the U.S. in 2013 Honor has achieved tremendous growth within U.S. retail sales channels, boasting one of the industry’s lowest return rates at just one percent. Honor is a globally successful brand whose products are available in over 74 countries with more than 20 million units sold.
- Source:
- Honor
Comments