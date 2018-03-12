We've done a few giveaways with V-MODA in the past, but if you have yet to win anything, here's another chance. This time, we're giving away two of the company's Remix speakers, which normally go for $300. If you would rather just buy one, we also have an exclusive coupon for 30% off!

The Remix is V-MODA's high-end wireless speaker, with a 10-hour battery (3,400mAh) and easy multi-device Bluetooth pairing. It has two 10W speakers, and charges with a Type-C cable (no microUSB!). If you'd rather not use Bluetooth, the Remix has an AUX input for wired music playback. There's also a headphone jack output, so you can daisy chain an additional speaker.

As a bonus, the Remix can also function as an 83mW headphone amplifier. That's quite a bit of functionality in one device. If you want to buy one for yourself, you can get it from V-MODA's website for 30% off with coupon code REMIX30X30. The discount is only valid until March 17, and it will only work for the first 30 people that use it (once per customer).

This giveaway will run from Monday, March 12 to Wednesday, March 14. Two winners will be selected, who will each receive one Remix speaker. Only residents from Canada or the United States can enter. Good luck!

V-MODA Remix speaker giveaway

