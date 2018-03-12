The ZenFone AR was a peculiar device when it launched. Just looking at the specs, it seems rather beefy for the time—few phones with the Snapdragon 821 had 6/8GB RAM options. This was all intended for use with Google's Project Tango augmented reality platform, but that was unceremoniously killed last December. As a result, the ZenFone AR is getting a $200 price cut.

This brings the 6GB RAM / 64GB storage SKU to $399, and the 8GB/128GB SKU to $499. This is a first for the higher-end model, as it didn't see a discount in January.

Android Police reviewed the ZenFone AR, which concluded that "Tango is cool and all, but you'll likely play with it a few times and never open it (or the apps) again." While the ZenFone AR seems to still be on 7.0 (Nougat), it was updated to the December 2017 security update, and supports the bootloader unlock tool.

Meanwhile, I'm still waiting for ASUS to revive the PadFone.