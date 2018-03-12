Article Contents
Hello, and welcome to another week. I have the first round of app sales for you all, which includes a few goodies to pay attention to. Otherwise, it's a pretty mundane list, but c'est la vie. Have fun, and I'll see you all on Wednesday.
Free
Apps
- Kitchen Timer Pro - Kitchen Reminder Timer $0.99 -> Free; 1 day
- Math Symbols Keyboard $0.99 -> Free; 1 day
- Music Player Pro $1.49 -> Free; 1 day
- Zoo Finder $0.99 -> Free; 3 days
- Zen Alarm Clock $1.99 -> Free; 4 days
- Calc Fast $0.99 -> Free; 5 days
- Doctorify: Doctor's voice Assistant $7.99 -> Free; 5 days
Games
- Infinity Duels $1.99 -> Free; 4 hours
- Match 3 - Spooky Hotel Pro $0.99 -> Free; 4 hours
- Tee and Mo Play Time $0.99 -> Free; 1 day
- Equations: The Math Puzzle Pro $0.99 -> Free; 2 days
- Maze Planet 3D Pro $0.99 -> Free; 4 days
- Timing Hero VIP : Retro Fighting Action RPG $3.49 -> Free; 4 days
- BattleWords Premium $1.99 -> Free; 5 days
- 0 to Billionaire (No Ads) $0.99 -> Free; 7 days
Icon packs & customization
- Vigour Icons- Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; 4 hours
- Chicago 3D Pro live wallpaper $0.99 -> Free; 1 day
- Vikings 3D LWP $0.99 -> Free; 2 days
- Dark Moon Icon Pack $1.49 -> Free; 4 days
- Pixel icon pack ( Farrago ) - Apps on Google Play $1.49 -> Free; 4 days
- Pixel Icon pack ( Infinity ) $1.49 -> Free; 4 days
- Ancient Street 3D LWP $0.99 -> Free; 5 days
- Fixter Icon Pack - Apps on Google Play $0.99 -> Free; 5 days
- Outlix - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; 5 days
- Rancy - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; 5 days
- Roman Bath 3D Live Wallpaper $0.99 -> Free; 5 days
- Rarent - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; 6 days
- Planet O - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; 7 days
- Popo - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; 7 days
Sale
Apps
- WiFi Mouse Pro $3.99 -> $1.99; 4 hours
- Mobile Observatory - Astronomy $4.99 -> $0.99; 3 days
- Personal Vault PRO $2.49 -> $0.99; 4 days
- CloudPlayer™ Platinum cloud music player $7.99 -> $5.59; 5 days
- Intermittent Fasting Tracker - Circa Fasting $2.99 -> $0.99; 5 days
- onTouch English Dictionary - Premium $1.49 -> $0.99; 5 days
- SuperN64 Pro (N64 Emulator) $1.99 -> $1.39; 5 days
- Universal List Pro - Ideas list. $1.99 -> $0.99; 5 days
- Geometry Calculator $3.95 -> $0.99; 6 days
- Color by Numbers - Flowers + $4.49 -> $1.99; 6 days
- Period Tracker Mia Premium $2.99 -> $0.99; 7 days
Games
- 80 Days $4.99 -> $0.99; 4 hours
- Age of Civilizations - Apps on Google Play $2.20 -> $0.99; 4 hours
- Peace, Death! $1.99 -> $0.99; 4 hours
- Study planet $1.49 -> $0.99; 3 days
- Wayout $1.99 -> $0.99; 4 days
- Analyze your Chess Pro - PGN Viewer $5.49 -> $3.49; 5 days
- Data Defense $4.99 -> $0.99; 6 days
- Forest 2 Premium $1.99 -> $0.99; 6 days
- Join the Dots - Fruits PRO $3.49 -> $1.49; 6 days
- Greenskin Invasion $2.99 -> $0.99; 6 days
- Preschool Math Games Fun Pro $1.49 -> $0.99; 6 days
- Punch Kidd $2.99 -> $0.99; 6 days
- Battlevoid: Harbinger $3.99 -> $0.99; 7 days
- Battlevoid: Sector Siege $3.99 -> $0.99; 7 days
- Shootout on Cash Island $1.99 -> $0.99; 7 days
Icon packs & customization
- Game of Life Live Wallpaper $2.49 -> $0.99; 4 days
- Mars in HD Gyro 3D - XLVersion $3.99 -> $1.49; 5 days
- Nature Live❁ Spring Flowers XL $3.99 -> $1.49; 5 days
- Space - Stars & Clouds 3DXL Wallpaper + Cardboard $3.99 -> $1.49; 5 days
- Venus in HD Gyro 3D XLVersion $3.99 -> $1.49; 5 days
- Winter Snow in Gyro 3D Pro $3.99 -> $1.49; 5 days
- Mandala Icon Pack $1.49 -> $0.99; 7 days
- Mobile Antivirus App - Pro $19.99 -> $1.99; 3 days
- Cleaner eXtreme Pro $1.99 -> $0.99; 7 days
