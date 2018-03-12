Hello, and welcome to another week. I have the first round of app sales for you all, which includes a few goodies to pay attention to. Otherwise, it's a pretty mundane list, but c'est la vie. Have fun, and I'll see you all on Wednesday.

Free

Apps

  1. Kitchen Timer Pro - Kitchen Reminder Timer $0.99 -> Free; 1 day
  2. Math Symbols Keyboard $0.99 -> Free; 1 day
  3. Music Player Pro $1.49 -> Free; 1 day
  4. Zoo Finder $0.99 -> Free; 3 days
  5. Zen Alarm Clock $1.99 -> Free; 4 days
  6. Calc Fast $0.99 -> Free; 5 days
  7. Doctorify: Doctor's voice Assistant $7.99 -> Free; 5 days

Games

  1. Infinity Duels $1.99 -> Free; 4 hours
  2. Match 3 - Spooky Hotel Pro $0.99 -> Free; 4 hours
  3. Tee and Mo Play Time $0.99 -> Free; 1 day
  4. Equations: The Math Puzzle Pro $0.99 -> Free; 2 days
  5. Maze Planet 3D Pro $0.99 -> Free; 4 days
  6. Timing Hero VIP : Retro Fighting Action RPG $3.49 -> Free; 4 days
  7. BattleWords Premium $1.99 -> Free; 5 days
  8. 0 to Billionaire (No Ads) $0.99 -> Free; 7 days

Icon packs & customization

  1. Vigour Icons- Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; 4 hours
  2. Chicago 3D Pro live wallpaper $0.99 -> Free; 1 day
  3. Vikings 3D LWP $0.99 -> Free; 2 days
  4. Dark Moon Icon Pack $1.49 -> Free; 4 days
  5. Pixel icon pack ( Farrago ) - Apps on Google Play $1.49 -> Free; 4 days
  6. Pixel Icon pack ( Infinity ) $1.49 -> Free; 4 days
  7. Ancient Street 3D LWP $0.99 -> Free; 5 days
  8. Fixter Icon Pack - Apps on Google Play $0.99 -> Free; 5 days
  9. Outlix - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; 5 days
  10. Rancy - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; 5 days
  11. Roman Bath 3D Live Wallpaper $0.99 -> Free; 5 days
  12. Rarent - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; 6 days
  13. Planet O - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; 7 days
  14. Popo - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; 7 days

Sale

Apps

  1. WiFi Mouse Pro $3.99 -> $1.99; 4 hours
  2. Mobile Observatory - Astronomy $4.99 -> $0.99; 3 days
  3. Personal Vault PRO $2.49 -> $0.99; 4 days
  4. CloudPlayer™ Platinum cloud music player $7.99 -> $5.59; 5 days
  5. Intermittent Fasting Tracker - Circa Fasting $2.99 -> $0.99; 5 days
  6. onTouch English Dictionary - Premium $1.49 -> $0.99; 5 days
  7. SuperN64 Pro (N64 Emulator) $1.99 -> $1.39; 5 days
  8. Universal List Pro - Ideas list. $1.99 -> $0.99; 5 days
  9. Geometry Calculator $3.95 -> $0.99; 6 days
  10. Color by Numbers - Flowers + $4.49 -> $1.99; 6 days
  11. Period Tracker Mia Premium $2.99 -> $0.99; 7 days

Games

  1. 80 Days $4.99 -> $0.99; 4 hours
  2. Age of Civilizations - Apps on Google Play $2.20 -> $0.99; 4 hours
  3. Peace, Death! $1.99 -> $0.99; 4 hours
  4. Study planet $1.49 -> $0.99; 3 days
  5. Wayout $1.99 -> $0.99; 4 days
  6. Analyze your Chess Pro - PGN Viewer $5.49 -> $3.49; 5 days
  7. Data Defense $4.99 -> $0.99; 6 days
  8. Forest 2 Premium $1.99 -> $0.99; 6 days
  9. Join the Dots - Fruits PRO $3.49 -> $1.49; 6 days
  10. Greenskin Invasion $2.99 -> $0.99; 6 days
  11. Preschool Math Games Fun Pro $1.49 -> $0.99; 6 days
  12. Punch Kidd $2.99 -> $0.99; 6 days
  13. Battlevoid: Harbinger $3.99 -> $0.99; 7 days
  14. Battlevoid: Sector Siege $3.99 -> $0.99; 7 days
  15. Shootout on Cash Island $1.99 -> $0.99; 7 days

 

 

Icon packs & customization

  1. Game of Life Live Wallpaper $2.49 -> $0.99; 4 days
  2. Mars in HD Gyro 3D - XLVersion $3.99 -> $1.49; 5 days
  3. Nature Live❁ Spring Flowers XL $3.99 -> $1.49; 5 days
  4. Space - Stars & Clouds 3DXL Wallpaper + Cardboard $3.99 -> $1.49; 5 days
  5. Venus in HD Gyro 3D XLVersion $3.99 -> $1.49; 5 days
  6. Winter Snow in Gyro 3D Pro $3.99 -> $1.49; 5 days
  7. Mandala Icon Pack $1.49 -> $0.99; 7 days

¯\_(ツ)_/¯

  1. Mobile Antivirus App - Pro $19.99 -> $1.99; 3 days
  2. Cleaner eXtreme Pro $1.99 -> $0.99; 7 days