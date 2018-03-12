ASUS is slowly making progress on updating its entire ZenFone 3 and 4 lineup to Android 8.0 Oreo. The ZenFone 4 received the update in December, followed by the ZenFone 3 in January. The next phone from ASUS to get Oreo is the ZF4 Pro, according to a new post on the company's forums.
The update has a version number of V15.0410.1802.34, and was just released today, so it may not be available to everyone yet. Here's the full changelog:
- Upgrade to Android O.
- Power consumption improvement
- Adds "Long screenshot" function
- Substitute Cast function for PlayTo function
- After OS upgrade, launcher has some important changes - swipe up to all apps, all app icon could be changed.
- More friendly setting UI design.
ASUS said all ZF3 and 4 variants would be updated to Android Oreo "by the second half of 2018," and there are still plenty of models left. We'll have to see if ASUS can keep its promise.
- Source:
- ASUS ZenTalk
Comments