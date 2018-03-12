Welcome to the roundup of the best new Android applications and live wallpapers that went live in the Play Store or were spotted by us in the previous week or so.

Apps

Experience app for Galaxy S9/S9+

Android Police coverage: Samsung releases Experience demo app for Galaxy S9/S9+ [APK Download]

If you are in the market for a Galaxy S9 or S9+, then you may want to check out the Experience app for Galaxy S9/S9+. Basically, this app provides an easy way to learn about what these new Samsung devices can do. So not only can you check out some of their new features, but you can also compare them to older Galaxy devices. This way you will know exactly what you are getting.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

--

Universal experience app for Galaxy Galaxy S9/S9+. This application is designed to provide key USP of Galaxy S9/S9+. It lets Field Force & FSM experience features of Galaxy S9/S9+ through their own phone. (Based on Android OS from Nougat to Oreo version)

RememBear: Password Manager

Android Police coverage: RememBear is a password manager for Windows/Mac/iOS/Android from the makers of TunnelBear

RememBear is a new password manager from TunnelBear. The service uses end-to-end 256-bit encryption to ensure only you have access to your passwords, and the codebase has been independently audited. The Android app works with fingerprint sensors, and a single master password will open your entire vault. Oh, and password autofill is supported in a adequate range of apps.

Monetization: free / no ads / IAPs $0.99 a piece

--

The beautiful RememBear app is the easiest way to create, secure, and auto-fill really strong passwords across your devices. RememBear saves you time by logging you into websites and apps with just a few taps. This friendly app is also the most convenient way to set secure and unique passwords for all your online accounts, keeping you safe as you explore the Internet.

Lean Launcher

If you are looking for a new Android launcher that is similar to the Pixel Launcher but offers a lightweight experience that should lend itself well to just about any device, no matter its specs, Lean Launcher may just be for you. It is open-source, plus it's available for free sans any disruptive in-app purchases or advertisements.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

--

An open source lightweight, customizable launcher similar to the Pixel Launcher. The source code can be found at the following Github repository: https://github.com/hundeva/Lean-Launcher

Invaluable

Invaluable is an app for the online auction marketplace that goes by the same name. Essentially, it is a competitor for sites like eBay or Etsy though it concentrates its efforts more on auctioning and purchasing valuable collectibles. There are over 5,000 premier auction houses and an advanced search system that should help you find exactly what you are looking for.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

--

Invaluable is the world's leading online marketplace for fine art, antiques and collectibles. The Invaluable app allows you to participate in premier auctions happening around the globe from your mobile device.

CN Sayin' - Cartoon Network

CN Sayin' is a fun little app for the fans of Cartoon Network that would like to see themselves randomly aired on the network. Just record yourself and maybe even a few friend as you go about saying crazy or ridiculous things that have to do with the shows that air on the channel. Then simply upload that video through the app. If Cartoon Network chooses your recording, you may just find yourself on TV.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

--

Are you CN what we’re sayin’? Now you and your family have a chance to be on Cartoon Network. Help host Thursday nights. Record your family saying crazy stuff on the CN Sayin’ app, and you could see yourselves on Cartoon Network. Do impressions of your favorite characters from Adventure Time, Regular Show, Clarence, and more.

BofA Prepaid Mobile

BofA Prepaid Mobile is a new app from Bank of America that gives you instant access to your BofA Prepaid accounts. This way you can quickly check your balance and transaction history. Unlike most prepaid cards these appear to be limited to employers and government agencies, which means you can't just go out and purchase one, it will have to have been given to you.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

--

With the BofA Prepaid app, you can easily access your BofA Prepaid accounts anytime anywhere all from your phone. You must have received a BofA Prepaid card from an employer, government agency or company with whom you do business prior to using the BofA Prepaid app.

ROOT Sa2ration

Sa2ration's usefulness is somewhat limited thanks to the fact that it only works on rooted devices on Oreo and above. So far it has only been tested on the Pixel 1 and 2, through other rooted phones should work. The app is designed to change the saturation level on your screen as well as toggle sRGB colorspace on and off, which sounds pretty useful if you care about such things.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

--

THIS APP WAS ONLY TESTED ON THE PIXEL 1 AND THE PIXEL 2 ON OREO. IT IS NOT GUARANTEED TO WORK ON OTHER DEVICES OR ANDROID VERSIONS. Notice: The minimum API is currently set at 24. This is for testing; it WILL NOT WORK on Android Nougat. This app requires ROOT. It will never work without it.

Drum Pads - Beat Maker Go

Drum Pads - Beat Maker Go is just that, a drum machine app for your phone or tablet that can be easily used on the go. There is a presets library that offers a few different high-quality EDM genre sound packs, such as Dubstep, Drum and Bass, and House. This way you can create beats that suit your musical tastes. Oh, and you can also use up to 5 different effects on your tracks simultaneously, as well as configure them in real-time.

Monetization: free / contains ads / no IAPs

--

Beat Maker Go is an ultimate drum pads sampler or drum machine app that gives you the opportunity to perform cool beats, make music and tracks on the go. Create awesome beats easily with Beat Maker Go. Enjoy superb sound packs from our fresh presets library. Tap drum pads and apply multiple effects right away.

Messenger Home - Launcher with SMS Home Screen

Messenger Home is a new launcher on the Play Store that offers an SMS screen built right in that is always one swipe away. This is great for those of you who don't want to have to open a separate app just to check or reply to your text messages. It supports over 3,000 emoji, and you can set custom color icons for each sender. Just keep in mind that advertisements will display in your messenger feed and that they can't be removed at this time.

Monetization: free / contains ads / no IAPs

--

Messenger Home is an all-in-one launcher and messaging app designed to help you organize and manage your text conversations. With Messenger Home’s signature One-Swipe access, optimized voice to text, and streamlined home screen experience, Messenger Home is the best way for Android™ users to send and manage text messages.

Android P Volume Slider - P Volume Control

I'm not entirely sure what to think of Android P Volume Slider. The app does slightly mimic the look of the new volume slider found in Android P, but the thing is, it doesn't replace your default slider. You have to leave this app running at all times so that you can access it from your notification drawer in order to pull up the slider. To me, this does not appear to be that convenient unless you require a specific feature that your current device doesn't offer.

Monetization: $0.99 / no ads / no IAPs

--

Android P Volume Slider is Volume control Widget recently introduced in first developer preview of Android P. Its a new vertical volume control to adjust volume in android P and onward updates. Android P Volume Slider allows exactly the same Volume control widget for all android devices from android 4.1+ on wards.

BudRey - Personal Budget & Expense Manager

BudRey is a personal budget and expense management application that uses a pleasant Material Design theme. You can easily add a personalized a budget while keeping track of your expenses. By providing an intuitive overview, you will always have a good idea of what your spending history is and how much money you have left to spend.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $1.99 - $99.99

--

BudRey is a budgeting application that focuses solely on tracking and managing your expense. With simple and beautiful Material UI, BudRey will help you always stay on budget and enjoy a healthy and balanced financial life. The app is available for all devices running Android version 4.2 or higher

Manufacturer And Tie-In Apps

Huawei Wallet

Android Police coverage: Huawei Wallet arrives in the Play Store

Apparently, Huawei Wallet has been available for some time in China thanks to the fact that Google Pay does not exist in that region. What is interesting is that this app is now available on the Play Store, which may point towards Huawei prepping access for a Western audience. So far this release is still locked behind a Huawei ID login that requires the Huawei Mobile Service app, which sadly locks out the majority of potential users. Hopefully, this changes soon.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

--

Add or remove bank cards for Huawei In-App Purchases. View your purchase history in Huawei Mobile Services.

Live Wallpapers

ZENTALED Live Wallpaper FREE

ZENTALED is a new 3D live wallpaper that animates a few different animal and human faces, all with a cool artistic theme that looks great on OLED displays. That is because it uses a dark background that allows the colors in its animated images to pop off the screen.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $2.49

--

ZENTALED is a 3D live wallpaper. 3D ART effect, realtime animations, tons of unicue colors and details. Best for oled displays. Dark background and many colors reduce battery usage. Best for phones and oled displays. Please rate it. Thanks.

