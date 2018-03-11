The latest Open Beta for the OnePlus 5T brings Android 8.1, the February security patch, and a handful of other updates. This comes just a day after the OnePlus 5 got an almost identical set of updates in its latest Open Beta.

Android 8.1 is the star of the changelog here, of course. But there are a few other notable updates included in Open Beta 4 for the OP5T:

Upgraded system to Android 8.1 Oreo Phone Added New auto pick up gesture - answer incoming call by raising the phone

Added global roaming solution Gaming mode Added new optimizations in gaming mode for immersive gaming experience including

notifications blocking, power saving and pausing adaptive brightness System Added more clock styles for ambient display

Optimized full screen gesture support (this is only for 5T)

Updated Android security patch to 2018-02 OnePlus Switch Supported data migration for application backup

The full-screen gesture support first appeared in the previous Open Beta build for the OP5T, which landed at the end of January. A quick look at the replies in the forum thread for this Open Beta shows that users find the Fruit Phone X-like gesture navigation to be much improved. It's also worth noting that this update brings support for OP5T users to migrate application backup data using the OnePlus Switch app.

If you want to give the latest Open Beta a whirl on your OP5T, grab the download at the links below. Just get the 1.6GB ZIP file onto your phone, reboot into recovery mode, and install.