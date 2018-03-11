Stack Overflow is an immensely popular website for asking programming-related questions. If you're ever stuck on a coding problem, typing it into Google and clicking the first Stack Overflow result usually does the trick. Now it appears the last step might not be necessary for much longer, as Google is working to display answers directly in search results.

This feature still seems to be in testing; it only appeared for me once, and it has been showing up as early as November of last year. The answers are cut off after a certain point, so you'll still have to click the link in most cases, but it's still a very cool addition.

Links from Stack Exchange (another Q&A network owned by the same company) don't appear to be showing answers in search, so this test is probably limited to Stack Overflow at the moment. Still, this is definitely a nice addition, and I'll be glad when it rolls out more widely.