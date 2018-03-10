Some of you may not know this about me, but I spent most of my childhood as a competitive swimmer. To this day, I am convinced it is one of the best workouts you can possibly do — it not only requires muscular and cardiovascular strength, but an acute awareness of your body and mental focus. So along comes The Imagination Factory to assist with the latter part with SwimAR, a heads-up display for swimming goggles.

During training or distance events, it is important to keep track of laps, split times, and distance. Using Sony's LMX-001 waveguide holographic display technology, SwimAR provides the swimmer with real-time information (versus keeping track of a clock, stopwatch, and/or lap counter) and a configurable virtual competitor, against whom you can race, to improve training efficacy.

The Imagination Factory plans to release a small quantity of SwimAR later this year and into 2019. You can sign up for more info at the second source link below.