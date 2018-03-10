Free television streaming service Pluto TV updated its Android app to v3.5, adding Oreo picture-in-picture support, the ability to resume previously-watched On Demand content, and settings to configure the stream quality to conserve data.

The official changelog follows:

Oreo user? Now you can watch your favorite Pluto content using Android Oreo Picture in Picture mode.

We know you were asking for it: Now you can resume playback of On Demand content. Don't worry, you can start watching our movies, stop and continue watching it later.

Watching Pluto on Cellular data? Don't worry, now our app uses less data. You can now customize the default maximum quality of our streams on both Cellular and WiFi networks.

While straightforward, it's good to see that Pluto TV is listening to its users. PiP and On Demand playback resume are definitely nice quality-of-life improvements, and giving users options to fine tune how they wish to view their favorite content is something I wish we saw more of.

The update should be live for everyone in the Play Store, but in case you cannot grab it from the widget below, we have both the Android and Android TV apps over on APK Mirror for your sideloading pleasure.