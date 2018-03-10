Nest announced its smart doorbell, the 'Nest Hello,' back in September of last year. It has an HD night-vision camera on the front with two-way audio, so you can see who's at the door from anywhere, even on your Chromecast. The company initially said it would be available in Q1 2018, and according to the Nest Twitter account, shipments will begin on March 15.

We plan to begin shipping Nest Hello on March 15th. — Nest (@nest) March 1, 2018

The dorbell isn't the only Nest product people are waiting for; pre-orders for the 'Nest x Yale' lock were supposed to begin last month, but that never happened. We've reached out to Nest to ask when that will ship, but the delay could be thanks to the recent change in management.