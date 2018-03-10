It's that time of the year again. The days are getting longer, new hardware is being released, and Google has revealed the next version of Android. As of the March 7th release of the developer preview, we've worked our way down Alphabet's alphabet all the way to "P." We still don't know what P is going to end up standing for (Pineapple upside-down cake?), but by now we've got some idea for the changes present in this latest/upcoming version of Android.

To paraphrase David, "I turned around, and it was Christmas." Thanks to all our tipsters— we ❤ you— our collective Android Police inboxes overfloweth in a deluge of developer discovery. We've spent quite a lot of our time playing with Android P to show you all its new features. In fact, I'm even using it full-time on my daily driver—not that I'd recommend you do that.

By all this, we mean to say that, while we might not have discovered every new feature, we've uncovered quite a few. So, for both your and our convenience, we've put everything we've found together into a list with (very) brief summaries. That way you can both catch up if you've fallen behind with our Android P Feature Spotlights, and track future Android P features separately.

Entirely new features

General visual changes

Modifications to existing features

Privacy tweaks

Apps can no longer access mic or camera in the background: probably not great that they could do that before, but for the privacy-conscious, now you can be sure they aren't.

Fingerprint dialog consistency, unencrypted HTTP block for some apps: Google has introduced a new API for fingerprint sign in, hoping to make things more visually consistent when apps ask for your digits' details. Android P also blocks by default all cleartext traffic for apps that use Network Security Configuration, though it can be individually disabled per-domain if need be.

Lockdown option to disable fingerprint sensor and other less secure login methods: a new "lockdown" option in the power menu disables potentially involuntary methods of entry into your phone. When enabled, no one can use your voice, fingerprints, or location to get inside.

MAC address randomization: helps prevent tracking on public networks. Long overdue, even if it's just an experimental feature right now.

Under the hood/API/developer stuff

So far, these are all the new features we've found in Android P, but be sure to check back in if you're following our feature spotlight coverage. And, as always, tips for undiscovered features are welcome.