It's that time of the year again. The days are getting longer, new hardware is being released, and Google has revealed the next version of Android. As of the March 7th release of the developer preview, we've worked our way down Alphabet's alphabet all the way to "P." We still don't know what P is going to end up standing for (Pineapple upside-down cake?), but by now we've got some idea for the changes present in this latest/upcoming version of Android. 

To paraphrase David, "I turned around, and it was Christmas." Thanks to all our tipsters— we ❤ you— our collective Android Police inboxes overfloweth in a deluge of developer discovery. We've spent quite a lot of our time playing with Android P to show you all its new features. In fact, I'm even using it full-time on my daily driver—not that I'd recommend you do that.

By all this, we mean to say that, while we might not have discovered every new feature, we've uncovered quite a few. So, for both your and our convenience, we've put everything we've found together into a list with (very) brief summaries. That way you can both catch up if you've fallen behind with our Android P Feature Spotlights, and track future Android P features separately.

Entirely new features

  • Inline photos and smart replies: remember Reply? Now you have that built into Android. Developers can also add support for showing things like images and stickers in-line as well.
  • Screenshot editing: now you can crop and draw on screenshots you capture. This has been a long time coming.
  • Volume buttons control media volume by default: Android does a lot of things really well, but audio management probably isn't one of those things. Your hardware volume keys control different things, without much of an indicator until you actually press one. Now by default, it's set to change media volume, as opposed to the ringer (as in Android O and before).
  • Simultaneous connection of up to 5 Bluetooth audio devices: the limit in 8.1 was two, one for calls and one for media. But, now you can allow up to five devices to be connected at one time. No simultaneous playback, though.
  • Zoom lens for text selection: like iOS has had since forever, now when you select text, you can get a nice magnified view of the area above your finger.
  • Temporary rotation lock: a bit difficult to explain, but now when you have rotation set to locked in portrait, a new icon appears on the nav bar that will quickly toggle to landscape, and vice-versa.
  • Alarm quick settings toggle: there's a new Alarm tile/toggle in quick settings. It shows the next alarm, gives you a shortcut to all currently set alarms and allows you to easily set new ones.
  • App notification tracking: now if you get an annoying notification, you can easily track down which app it came from. That should help cut down on notification spam (if you have problems with that).
  • Wired charging sounds: Google never fails to impress. They've managed to miniaturize the machine that goes ping into the Android P developer preview, triggering it every time you plug your phone into power. Ah, technology.
  • Chrome-like 'feature flags': you know how Chrome has a bunch of extra options called "flags" for enabling testing features or tweaking things? Now Android has the same thing, called "feature flags." Basically, all the unstable testing stuff with convenient toggles in one spot.

General visual changes

Modifications to existing features

Privacy tweaks

Under the hood/API/developer stuff

So far, these are all the new features we've found in Android P, but be sure to check back in if you're following our feature spotlight coverage. And, as always, tips for undiscovered features are welcome.