We might still be a couple of weeks away from the official unveiling of the Huawei P20, but we've already found out most of what there is to know about the upcoming phone. This year, Huawei decided to switch things up, choosing not to reveal the newest member of its P series at this year's MWC and wait to launch it in Paris on March 27.

The P20 — along with the P20 Lite and P20 Pro — have already been leaked in all their notch-y glory, and we know plenty about their hardware too, including the fact that the P20 Pro will have three rear cameras. (I sense a worrying trend for arachnophobes.) Now, XDA Developers has managed to grab a hold of the P20's default wallpapers, so at this point, it seems that the Paris unveiling will be little more than a formality. Check out all twelve wallpapers below, or download them all in full resolution here.