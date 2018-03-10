If you've been looking for a pair of wireless in-ear Bluetooth headphones to use at the gym, while jogging, or during your commute, here's another great deal for your consideration. Jaybird is a recognized brand in this space, and while the company's Freedom 2 earbuds aren't the most groundbreaking pair out there today, they warrant attention at an all-time low of $72.93 on Amazon.

The Freedom 2's look just about the same as any other pair of Bluetooth earbuds that are linked by a slim cable, which is meant to wrap around your nape. (I've seen too many people putting these cables under their chin.) They also have something called SpeedFit cord management, which keeps the cable more comfortably secure behind your head or neck. Other than that, these sweat-proof and water-resistant buds have 4 hours of playback time; a charging clip that attaches to the volume/mic controller adds another 4 hours of battery life. Tips and fins are included to further customize the fit in your ears. They're charged using a MicroUSB cord.

These in-ear headphones launched last fall with an MSRP of $149.99, but the price has steadily dropped since then. A couple weeks ago, we noticed the Freedom 2's were going for $82.95. Now the Carbon (i.e., black) version is going for $72.93, a whopping $77.06 off and the lowest price observed on Amazon, according to CamelCamelCamel. The Gold (i.e., white) version is going for $85.99, which isn't phenomenal but still gives you savings of $64. If you're interested, go on and click the link below.