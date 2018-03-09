Samsung's DeX Station is about a year old at this point. Initially launched alongside the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+ at a princely sum of $149.99, the fancy dock has now dropped to nearly half that amount - $79.99, to be precise, from Samsung.com. And if you'd prefer to purchase from Amazon, it's there for less than $3 more.

The DeX Station allows you to use your Galaxy phone, when paired with an external monitor, as a basic computer of sorts. The dock itself has two USB ports, one HDMI output, an Ethernet port, and it's powered by USB Type-C. The newer DeX Pad (which will retail for $99.99 when it comes out) actually doesn't have Ethernet, and it won't support the Galaxy S8 and Note8 on release.

We don't see many deals on the DeX Station; the last one we posted was from back in July, when it was $94.99. This $79.99 price is the best we've seen thus far. Samsung's site says that the deal is only supposed to be valid when purchased with an S9/S9+, S8/S8+, or Note8, but it works just fine without those additions. But in case Samsung catches onto that, Amazon has the DeX Station for just under $3 more at $82.90. If you're a Prime customer and you're impatient to receive things in the mail, you might want to go that route anyway.