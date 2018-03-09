We usually cover deal alerts for a specific product or even just a particular variant of a product. This deal is a little different: for today only, (almost) everything on eBay is a whole 20% off, capped at a $100 discount.
There are a couple of exceptions to the sale, but they're the sort of things you probably weren't thinking of buying anyway: coins and paper money, gift cards and coupons, and real estate categories are the only things where you won't be able to take advantage of the discount. The discount requires a minimum purchase of $25 and is also capped at $100, which means that items more than $500 will see a discount smaller than 20% in practice.
To take advantage of the discount, just head over to eBay and use the code PSPRING20 at checkout. This is a great opportunity to finally purchase that Nintendo Switch or Pixel 2 you've been considering buying, but don't wait around for too long: the sale ends at 8pm PT (in about 9 hours) and it's likely that stocks will disappear fast.
To clarify, the 20% coupon code is not limited to a single item.
Want to maximize your savings but don't have any one big-ticket item you're looking to acquire? While you only have one chance to use this code, it can be applied to a whole cart-full of gear, and isn't constrained to being used on a single purchase.
