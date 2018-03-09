We usually cover deal alerts for a specific product or even just a particular variant of a product. This deal is a little different: for today only, (almost) everything on eBay is a whole 20% off, capped at a $100 discount.

There are a couple of exceptions to the sale, but they're the sort of things you probably weren't thinking of buying anyway: coins and paper money, gift cards and coupons, and real estate categories are the only things where you won't be able to take advantage of the discount. The discount requires a minimum purchase of $25 and is also capped at $100, which means that items more than $500 will see a discount smaller than 20% in practice.

To take advantage of the discount, just head over to eBay and use the code PSPRING20 at checkout. This is a great opportunity to finally purchase that Nintendo Switch or Pixel 2 you've been considering buying, but don't wait around for too long: the sale ends at 8pm PT (in about 9 hours) and it's likely that stocks will disappear fast.