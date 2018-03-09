Welcome to the latest entry in our Bonus Round series, wherein we tell you all about the new Android games of the day that we couldn't get to during our regular news rounds. Consider this a quick update for the dedicated gamers who can't wait for our weekly roundups, and don't want to wade through a whole day's worth of news just to get their pixelated fix. Today we've got a thought-provoking VR puzzle game, a superhero management game, a roguelike platformer, a top-down space shooter, a 3D action RPG, a hero collection game, and a strategic fighting battle builder. Without further ado:

Encompassed

Encompassed is an atmospheric virtual reality puzzle game that utilizes an interesting low poly design. What is nice is that you don't need a VR headset to play this game. You still have the option to use a headset, but you can also completely forgo it to instead play by simply holding your phone in your hands.

Monetization: $4.99 / no ads / no IAPs

--

Encompassed is a spherical atmospheric puzzler. It is designed for mobile Virtual Reality, but can be played with or without a VR headset. Following the story of a group of spirits preforming the funerary rites for a planet, Encompassed engages you with interesting puzzles in 3D space, and culminates in conflict with the wandering and restless dead.

Heroes Inc. 2

Heroes Inc. 2 just recently hit the Play Store, though it is still in alpha testing. This means there may be a few bugs or unfinished features, such as the in-app purchases not yet being turned on. So if you would like to check out this free-to-play superhero management tapping game before it's inundated with IAPs, now is your chance.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs ? (they are not live yet)

--

Welcome to Heroes Inc 2. The new improved superhero management and experimentation simulator game. (Wow that's a mouthful.). Humanity is under threat of extinction when a meteor crashed into earth and is causing mysterious rifts to open up, spawning monsters all over the earth.

Will Hero

Mashing up a roguelike with an action platformer surprisingly works well, and this is precisely why I have enjoyed my time with ZPLAY Games' Will Hero. The controls are dead simple. Just tap on the screen to swiftly move forward. But if you get hit by an enemy, you die, if you fall off a platform, you die. Just about everything in this game is out to get you, which is why you have to time your taps very precisely. Any progress you make in this game feels rewarding thanks to how challenging it is.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $9.99

--

Will Hero is an arcade, action, platformer and rogue-like in one game. This is an exciting adventure, in which you can dive in any place and at any time. When Princess gets in trouble, a REAL hero turns into unstoppable maul and makes his way with bombs, kicks and axe. Make a tap to perform a dash, evade or attack.

Space War - Retro Shooter

Space War is an enjoyable pixel-based top-down shoot 'em up. There are more than 30 planes to collect and over 10 super weapons that can be equipped in order to make sure you are ready for battle. Like most free-to-play games you will be working towards unlocking new ships and weapons so that you can progress even further than you have in the past, which is the entire point, to try and make it to the end.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $29.99

--

Challenge the space battle game rendered in 2D pixel graphics. Take control of a spacecraft traveling through a hostile, pixelated world. Face off against 8 bosses, all with their own unique abilities and weaknesses. Get ready for exciting new missions, powerful enemies, and breathtaking boss battles. Can you beat all the bosses?

Pocket Knights 2

Pocket Knights 2 has been in testing on Android for a good while now, but this week it launched globally. It is a 3D action RPG that allows you to control the combat. So despite all of its free-to-play underpinnings, you can actually play this game, which is more than I can say for the majority of action RPGs releasing on our OS lately.

Monetization: free / no ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $99.99

--

Join this thrilling 3D ARPG to explore hundreds of quests and tons of fun in Pocket Knights 2. Craft powerful gear to increase your might and assemble your legendary heroes to take on horrible bosses. New adventure and battles are around every corner, don't miss a second of this exciting journey.

HEIR OF LIGHT

Gamevil's latest hero collection game is called Heir of Light, and it mixes the familiar gameplay of Summoners War and King's Raid into a single RPG. Its most notable feature is of course how great it looks. Honestly, the graphics are phenomenal. But with great graphics in a free-to-play release comes a downside, this is an auto-play RPG that doesn't lend itself well towards those who wish to actually control the combat.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $2.99 - $99.99

--

Darkness has overtaken the realm, and the world is in chaos. The only hope to restore light and order lies with you, an Heir of Light. Embark on a crusade to renew a hope that has been lost for generations. Ready your weapon and journey to restore the light of the world.

Talking Tom Camp

Talking Tom Camp takes the gameplay from Clash of Clans and adds on top an amusing theme that is family-friendly. This is to be expected, as Outfit7's Talking Tom series of games generally borrow from the majority of popular titles on the Play Store. Though you have to admit, despite this being a clear clone, it is nice to have more lighthearted options available.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $2.99 - $99.99

--

Join the BEST WATER FIGHT of your life. Pack your water balloons. Grab your water guns. Get ready for the mission and get your opponents soaking wet. Plan a sneaky attack and collect the other team’s Coins and Energy. Use them to BUILD AN UNBEATABLE CAMP.

Be sure to check out our gaming coverage from earlier this week: