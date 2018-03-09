As the first full week of March comes to a close, I have returned for the final round of app sales. Today's list is rather extensive for a Friday, in contrast to Wednesday's disappointment, so have some fun. There are definitely some goodies below, especially Baldur's Gate and Talon for Twitter.

Free

Apps

  1. English for all! Pro $0.99 -> Free; 6 hours
  2. Speccy Spectrum Analyzer $0.99 -> Free; 3 days
  3. Thug Boyz Entertainment Ultra $0.99 -> Free; 3 days
  4. Applock - Fingerprint Pro $1.49 -> Free; 4 days
  5. Automatic Call Recorder (ACR) Pro $3.99 -> Free; 4 days
  6. Bluetooth Mono Media $0.99 -> Free; 4 days
  7. Super Shortcuts $1.99 -> Free; 4 days
  8. VFR GPS Airplane Navigation $8.99 -> Free; 4 days
  9. Fake GPS Location PRO $1.99 -> Free; 5 days

Games

  1. Defense Zone HD $2.99 -> Free; 6 hours
  2. Defense Zone 2 HD $2.99 -> Free; 6 hours
  3. Defense Zone 3 Ultra HD $2.99 -> Free; 6 hours
  4. Quik: Gravity Flip Platformer $1.49 -> Free; 2 days
  5. TA: Little Red Riding Hood $0.99 -> Free; 5 days
  6. Dead Bunker 4 Apocalypse $0.99 -> Free; 6 days
  7. Classic Sudoku PRO(No Ads) $2.49 -> Free; 7 days
  8. Dead Bunker II $0.99 -> Free; 7 days

Icon packs & customization

  1. Wild West 3D Live Wallpaper $0.99 -> Free; 1 day
  2. Delux Black Pixel - S9 Icon Pack $1.49 -> Free; 2 days
  3. Transparent Screen Pro: Transparent Live Wallpaper $0.99 -> Free; 2 days
  4. Timmy Fish Live Wallpaper $0.99 -> Free; 3 days
  5. Mystic Portal $0.99 -> Free; 4 days
  6. Space Watch $0.99 -> Free; 5 days
  7. Nomo - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; 5 days
  8. Ravic - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; 5 days
  9. Retax - Icon pack $0.99 -> Free; 5 days
  10. Sweetbo - Icon Pack - Apps on Google Play $0.99 -> Free; 5 days
  11. Rumber - Icon Pack - Apps on Google Play $0.99 -> Free; 6 days
  12. HD Wallpapers - Full HD (Pro) $0.99 -> Free; 7 days

Sale

Apps

  1. Inventory Management Premium $2.99 -> $1.99; 1 day
  2. iRadTech $24.99 -> $16.99; 1 day
  3. Discover by Submittable $4.99 -> $1.99; 2 days
  4. How to Tie a Tie Pro $3.99 -> $1.49; 2 days
  5. Scarf Fashion Designer Pro $3.99 -> $1.49; 2 days
  6. 3D Earth Pro - Weather Forecast, Radar & Alerts UK $4.99 -> $0.99; 3 days
  7. Learn French Language: Listen, Speak, Read Pro $3.99 -> $0.99; 3 days
  8. Learn Chinese Mandarin Language Pro $3.99 -> $0.99; 4 days
  9. Change DNS Pro (No Root 3G/Wifi) $1.99 -> $0.99; 5 days
  10. GIFShop Pro - GIF Maker, video to GIF, GIF Editor $3.99 -> $1.99; 5 days
  11. Learn Italian Language Pro $3.99 -> $0.99; 5 days
  12. PhotoMaker Pro - Apps on Google Play $2.99 -> $1.99; 5 days
  13. App Backup & Restore Pro $2.99 -> $0.99; 6 days
  14. Belly Fix - 12 days PRO $2.99 -> $1.49; 6 days
  15. Meeting Notes $3.49 -> $0.99; 7 days
  16. Network Analyzer Pro $3.99 -> $0.99; 7 days
  17. VGB - GameBoy (GBC) Emulator $3.99 -> $1.99; 7 days
  18. Talon for Twitter $2.99 -> $1.99; Time left not specified (my favorite Twitter client)

Games

  1. Add and subtract within 20 $2.49 -> $0.99; 5 days
  2. Addieren bis 10 $2.49 -> $0.99; 5 days
  3. Baldur's Gate: Enhanced Edition $9.99 -> $2.49; 6 days
  4. Monster's Socks $2.99 -> $0.99; 6 days
  5. Radium $2.49 -> $0.99; 6 days
  6. Redsun RTS Premium $1.99 -> $0.99; 6 days
  7. Rima: The Story Begins - Adventure Game $4.49 -> $2.24; 6 days
  8. Multiplication Math Trainer $2.49 -> $0.99; 7 days
  9. Multiplication Tables $2.49 -> $0.99; 7 days
  10. Puppet Show 7 $2.99 -> $1.49; 7 days
  11. Puppet Show: Destiny (Full) $2.99 -> $1.49; 7 days
  12. Puppet Show: Lost Town $2.99 -> $1.49; 7 days
  13. Stray Souls: Dollhouse Story. Hidden Object Game $2.99 -> $1.49; 7 days
  14. Stray Souls: Stolen Memories. Hidden Object Game. $2.99 -> $1.49; 7 days
  15. Weird Park: Scary Tales. Hidden object game. $1.99 -> $0.99; 7 days

Icon packs & customization

  1. Black Cappuccino $1.49 -> $0.99; 5 days
  2. Cappuccino Chocolate $1.49 -> $0.99; 5 days
  3. Cappuccino Cream $1.49 -> $0.99; 5 days
  4. Knots Live Wallpaper $2.49 -> $0.99; 6 days
  5. WatchMaker Live Wallpaper $1.99 -> $0.99; 6 days