As the first full week of March comes to a close, I have returned for the final round of app sales. Today's list is rather extensive for a Friday, in contrast to Wednesday's disappointment, so have some fun. There are definitely some goodies below, especially Baldur's Gate and Talon for Twitter.
Free
Apps
- English for all! Pro $0.99 -> Free; 6 hours
- Speccy Spectrum Analyzer $0.99 -> Free; 3 days
- Thug Boyz Entertainment Ultra $0.99 -> Free; 3 days
- Applock - Fingerprint Pro $1.49 -> Free; 4 days
- Automatic Call Recorder (ACR) Pro $3.99 -> Free; 4 days
- Bluetooth Mono Media $0.99 -> Free; 4 days
- Super Shortcuts $1.99 -> Free; 4 days
- VFR GPS Airplane Navigation $8.99 -> Free; 4 days
- Fake GPS Location PRO $1.99 -> Free; 5 days
Games
- Defense Zone HD $2.99 -> Free; 6 hours
- Defense Zone 2 HD $2.99 -> Free; 6 hours
- Defense Zone 3 Ultra HD $2.99 -> Free; 6 hours
- Quik: Gravity Flip Platformer $1.49 -> Free; 2 days
- TA: Little Red Riding Hood $0.99 -> Free; 5 days
- Dead Bunker 4 Apocalypse $0.99 -> Free; 6 days
- Classic Sudoku PRO(No Ads) $2.49 -> Free; 7 days
- Dead Bunker II $0.99 -> Free; 7 days
Icon packs & customization
- Wild West 3D Live Wallpaper $0.99 -> Free; 1 day
- Delux Black Pixel - S9 Icon Pack $1.49 -> Free; 2 days
- Transparent Screen Pro: Transparent Live Wallpaper $0.99 -> Free; 2 days
- Timmy Fish Live Wallpaper $0.99 -> Free; 3 days
- Mystic Portal $0.99 -> Free; 4 days
- Space Watch $0.99 -> Free; 5 days
- Nomo - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; 5 days
- Ravic - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; 5 days
- Retax - Icon pack $0.99 -> Free; 5 days
- Sweetbo - Icon Pack - Apps on Google Play $0.99 -> Free; 5 days
- Rumber - Icon Pack - Apps on Google Play $0.99 -> Free; 6 days
- HD Wallpapers - Full HD (Pro) $0.99 -> Free; 7 days
Sale
Apps
- Inventory Management Premium $2.99 -> $1.99; 1 day
- iRadTech $24.99 -> $16.99; 1 day
- Discover by Submittable $4.99 -> $1.99; 2 days
- How to Tie a Tie Pro $3.99 -> $1.49; 2 days
- Scarf Fashion Designer Pro $3.99 -> $1.49; 2 days
- 3D Earth Pro - Weather Forecast, Radar & Alerts UK $4.99 -> $0.99; 3 days
- Learn French Language: Listen, Speak, Read Pro $3.99 -> $0.99; 3 days
- Learn Chinese Mandarin Language Pro $3.99 -> $0.99; 4 days
- Change DNS Pro (No Root 3G/Wifi) $1.99 -> $0.99; 5 days
- GIFShop Pro - GIF Maker, video to GIF, GIF Editor $3.99 -> $1.99; 5 days
- Learn Italian Language Pro $3.99 -> $0.99; 5 days
- PhotoMaker Pro - Apps on Google Play $2.99 -> $1.99; 5 days
- App Backup & Restore Pro $2.99 -> $0.99; 6 days
- Belly Fix - 12 days PRO $2.99 -> $1.49; 6 days
- Meeting Notes $3.49 -> $0.99; 7 days
- Network Analyzer Pro $3.99 -> $0.99; 7 days
- VGB - GameBoy (GBC) Emulator $3.99 -> $1.99; 7 days
- Talon for Twitter $2.99 -> $1.99; Time left not specified (my favorite Twitter client)
Games
- Add and subtract within 20 $2.49 -> $0.99; 5 days
- Addieren bis 10 $2.49 -> $0.99; 5 days
- Baldur's Gate: Enhanced Edition $9.99 -> $2.49; 6 days
- Monster's Socks $2.99 -> $0.99; 6 days
- Radium $2.49 -> $0.99; 6 days
- Redsun RTS Premium $1.99 -> $0.99; 6 days
- Rima: The Story Begins - Adventure Game $4.49 -> $2.24; 6 days
- Multiplication Math Trainer $2.49 -> $0.99; 7 days
- Multiplication Tables $2.49 -> $0.99; 7 days
- Puppet Show 7 $2.99 -> $1.49; 7 days
- Puppet Show: Destiny (Full) $2.99 -> $1.49; 7 days
- Puppet Show: Lost Town $2.99 -> $1.49; 7 days
- Stray Souls: Dollhouse Story. Hidden Object Game $2.99 -> $1.49; 7 days
- Stray Souls: Stolen Memories. Hidden Object Game. $2.99 -> $1.49; 7 days
- Weird Park: Scary Tales. Hidden object game. $1.99 -> $0.99; 7 days
Icon packs & customization
- Black Cappuccino $1.49 -> $0.99; 5 days
- Cappuccino Chocolate $1.49 -> $0.99; 5 days
- Cappuccino Cream $1.49 -> $0.99; 5 days
- Knots Live Wallpaper $2.49 -> $0.99; 6 days
- WatchMaker Live Wallpaper $1.99 -> $0.99; 6 days
