South Korean models of the LG V30 began receiving Oreo right before we kicked off 2018, but we haven't heard about any news on the V30 Oreo front since then. Surprisingly, Verizon seems to be the first US carrier to roll Android 8.0 Oreo out, with reports from multiple users who've received it.
According to those who've installed the update, it doesn't make too many changes aside from an updated settings app and a few changes to the notification pane. It comes with the February security patch, which is slightly outdated, but that's not atypical with carrier phone updates. The download, which carries build number OPR1.170623.026, measures in at a whopping 1.7GB.
The new settings menu.
Verizon V30 owners, let us know if you've received the Oreo update, and if you have, what changes you've spotted. And if you haven't, you might want to start mashing that 'Check update' button.
- Via:
- XDA Forums
- Thanks:
- Bart
Comments