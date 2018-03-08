Last week Wareable revealed photos and details of an upcoming Fitbit smartwatch. The wearable company, on its latest earnings call, had claimed that this future watch would have "mass appeal." According to famed leakster Evan Blass, this watch will reportedly be dubbed 'Versa,' just like Nissan's cheap little subcompact car.

The Versa, which was thought to be a successor to the Fitbit Blaze, is said to run the same Fitbit OS software that we first saw on the Ionic. It will supposedly come in at about the same size as the first Blaze, sport 50m water resistance, and have an SpO2 sensor for sleep apnea monitoring. However, it will not have GPS. It'll come in four colors (black, silver, rose gold, and charcoal) and a variety of straps.

Pricing for the Versa should come in at below the Ionic's $300. The lower price is not only intended to appeal to a wider market, but also to entice more developers to join. The watch is said to be coming sometime in spring.