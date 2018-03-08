Mario Day is right around the corner (March 10—get it? MAR10?), and it looks like Google is putting on a little celebration. Nintendo's beloved red-capped plumber has started cropping up in Google Maps.

We learned about this from tipster Uren Patel. Uren says Mario's trademark "? Block" appeared today in the Maps UI; tapping the block offers the option to show Mario as your position marker. The Yoshi Easter egg could have something to do with Nintendo's upcoming mobile kart racer, Mario Kart Tour, which is set to release sometime before the end of March next year.

This isn't the first time Google Maps has provided some geeky fanservice. A 2015 promotion for "Star Wars: The Force Awakens" gave users the option to show their position as either an X-wing or a TIE fighter; the year before, Nintendo's own Pokémon populated Maps for an April Fools' Day event.

Be safe out there on the road, and keep an eye out for banana peels and turtle shells on your weekend drive.