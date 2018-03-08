Just last week I wrote a piece about Rayark International's rhythm-based game Cytus II coming to Android soon thanks to the fact that it was finally listed on the Play Store for pre-registration. Well, despite having no information on the official release date at that time, it would seem we didn't have to wait too long as Cytus II is now officially available. You can currently purchase the base game for $1.39, which is 30% off of the regular price. But make sure to grab it soon as this sale will only last for the first week.

For those of you who were worried about any type of monetization changes in the move from iOS to Android, it does look as though both versions are compatible when it comes to pricing. Basically, you pay $1.99 upfront (when it is not on sale), to then have the option to add new music to the game through a few in-app purchases that are priced at $9.99 a piece.

What is nice is that the base game includes 30 different musical tracks, which should give players who don't want to spend money on IAPs plenty to do. Also, having the option to add more tracks (30 more total if you buy each IAP currently available) is great for those that want to expand their music library.

To top off the wide assortment of music, you also have over 180 different charts at your disposal that range from easy to hard. This means the songs you play through have a few different levels of difficulty that can be explored. This way it doesn't matter what your skill level is as there should be something for everyone.

I had hoped that Cytus II would be coming to Android soon once I saw the pre-registration listing last week, and it looks like my wish was granted. If you are a fan of the first game in this series, there should be plenty to love about this new release. The rhythm-based gameplay is still plenty enjoyable, and the monetization is quite fair. On top of that, the music tracks stay accessible thanks to the many different difficulty levels. I honestly have nothing negative to say about this release. If you enjoy rhythm games, pick this one up as soon as you can.