Owners of the August Doorbell Cam and Doorbell Cam Pro are now able to review captured video for 24 hours. The new feature could add significant value to August's offerings, considering saving video to review later was previously an exclusively paid feature.

August is calling the free storage option the Basic August Video Recording subscription. Until now, the only way to review video from a Doorbell Cam after it was captured was with a paid service that costs $4.99 a month or $49.99 a year. That service—the Premium Video Recording subscription—is still available, and bumps the storage time for recorded video up to 30 days.

Twenty-four hours of stored video is a marked improvement from before, when the unpaid option only provided activity alerts, live streaming video, and intercom functionality. A single day's video may seem paltry compared to the paid plan's 30, but assuming the majority of users are home at least once every 24 hours, the free plan just might be enough for most people.