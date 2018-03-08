- ...
-
24
32.
Android P feature spotlight: Battery saver gets renamed several times, and it can be scheduled for anywhere between 5% and 70%
-
87
33.
[Update: Mic icon] Android P feature spotlight: The Pixel Launcher's dock is now shaded (APK Download)
-
24
34.
Android P feature spotlight: Text selection shows a clearer zoom lens view
-
21
35.
Android P feature spotlight: Rotation can be temporarily locked to landscape, and other changes
-
45
36.
Android P feature spotlight: A new lockdown option in the power menu turns off fingerprint unlocking and 'extended access'
- ...
- View All 44 Articles In This Series
We've already spotted one change in text selection on Android P with the redesigned more compact options pop-up, but there's one more nifty thing we didn't notice at first. When you change selected text in Android P, you'll see a small pop-up on top with a zoomed in view that shows you exactly where your selection begins and ends. Check it in action in the gif below.
It's a small change, but iOS has done this for as long as I remember and it makes the boundaries of text selection clearer, especially around spaces and thin letters like i or l.
For now, we've noticed that the behavior isn't consistent across all apps, so it works in Keep, the Chrome URL bar, Play Store changelogs and descriptions, but it doesn't seem to work for text in a Chrome page or in a Disqus comment box.
- Thanks:
- Fedor von Bock,
- Taylor Thomas,
- Mitchell Eve
Comments