YouTube TV just became a more appealing option for sports fans thinking of cutting the cord. Starting today, the live TV streaming service now has NBA TV and MLB Network in its lineup of channels. These additions come less than a week before Google increases the subscription price from $35 per month to $40 per month.

We first heard about plans to add these channels accidentally and then officially last month when new channels and markets were announced. With the addition of NBA TV and MLB Network, YouTube TV now offers 60 broadcast and cable networks. While most of these are available to stream live in all of YouTube TV's 100-plus supported regions, some networks limit certain regions to video on-demand content only.

The YouTube TV Help site notes that Local Now, a streaming service offering hyperlocal news, sports, traffic and other information, will soon be added to its lineup at no additional charge. NBA League Pass and MLB.TV will also be available "in the coming months," but only for an extra fee.

On Tuesday, March 13th, Google will raise the price of a YouTube TV subscription to $40 per month. Current members or customers who sign up before March 13th will hold onto the original $35-per-month price, which is nice.

If you're interested, check out the YouTube TV site, where you can also start a free trial. The current price seems more than fair for a service that already has a lot going for it, especially now if you're a fan of the NBA or MLB.