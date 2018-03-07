Some changes are a little subtle, but this one seems to have made an impact as we've received not one, not two, but six tips so far about WhatsApp's icon in the latest 2.18.74 beta. So either you guys hated that WhatsApp didn't conform to your chosen launcher icon shape and were impatient for it to look the same as your other homescreen icons, either you have a little too much time on your hands. It could also be that WhatsApp rarely changes its identity and it's been years since this icon first showed up, replacing the older more shadowy one.

But that's really all there is to it. The icon is the same, except it's now encased in a mask that takes different shapes depending on what you set your adaptive icons to. If you're using a launcher that supports these, you can choose between default (circle), square, rounded square, squircle, and teardrop.

The change is showing up in WhatsApp version 2.18.74 beta, which you can download from the Play Store by joining the official beta or from APK Mirror.