The OnePlus 5T is only a few months old, but already we've started to see leaks and rumors about the company's next flagship. One supposed image appeared late last month, but there was no way of telling if it was real or not. Android Central today published information about the upcoming device, including screenshots and benchmark scores.

The screenshots have a large status bar, seemingly confirming the OP6 will feature a notch. To compensate for the lost screen space, the aspect ratio has grown a bit to 19:9. The above AnTuTu benchmarks beat all other Android smartphones to date, meaning the phone will probably use the Snapdragon 845 chipset.

It's nice to see OnePlus continuing to develop blistering-fast phones, but I can't say I'm a fan of the notch. Remember when Android manufacturers only copied the good parts of the iPhone?