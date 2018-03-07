We've been hearing a lot about the Huawei P20 and different versions of it lately, but today we're seeing the most extensive and official-looking leak yet. Evan Blass has leaked a photo depicting what appear to be press photos of the P20, P20 Lite, and P20 Pro, with each phone's front and rear on display.

Huawei P20, P20 Lite, and P20 Pro (top to bottom) pic.twitter.com/FK8iyxyQND — Evan Blass (@evleaks) March 7, 2018

None of each phone in the trio is exactly the same as another, but all carry the same basic design language: a notched display, small bezels, a larger bottom bezel, a 2- to 3-camera setup on the top left of the back, and Huawei branding on the bottom left. The standard P20 is pictured at the top with a front-mounted fingerprint sensor and a dual camera system. The P20 Lite is in the middle, and it's the only one to have a rear fingerprint sensor. It, too, has two cameras on the back. The P2o Pro on the bottom has a front-mounted fingerprint sensor and a whopping three cameras on the back. The Pixel 2 makes do just fine with one camera, but more is better in these companies' eyes.

All of this information lines up with previous photos and leaks we've seen on this lineup. Huawei is expected to at least unveil the triple-camera P20 Pro on March 27th in Paris, and we expect to see the P20 and P20 Lite there as well.