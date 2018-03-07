Have you been looking for a device to play around with Android P on? Or perhaps you just want a nice phone on the cheap? Daily Steals is currently offering refurbished units of the first-generation Pixel and Pixel XL in both 32GB and 128GB storage variants for incredibly cheap in all colors and both 32GB and 128GB storage variants, as well as free $10 gift cards and an additional discount exclusive to our readers.

Daily Steals's stock is fully loaded - Quite Black, Very Silver, and Really Blue colors are all present, as are both 32GB and 128GB storage options. Our code, APOLICE5, will take an additional $5 off the already-cheap prices advertised. Don't forget about the $10 Daily Steals gift card that will be emailed to you within 24 hours of your purchase that can be used on future purchases.

Do note that these are Verizon models, though that only really matters if you have to unlock your bootloader. As someone who used to unlock and flash custom recoveries and ROMs all the time, I've found that these newer Google phones are perfectly usable as-is. I, along with much of the AP team, probably haven't unlocked a bootloader in years. These are also B-grade refurbs, meaning that they might not be in perfect condition, but they're still good.

If you're interested, I'd suggest you hurry, as this is an incredible deal. Personally, I'd definitely go for a Pixel XL; an extra $20 gets you a bigger screen and superior battery life. (Actually, I just ordered one because it's so cheap.) The packaging isn't original, but you still get a wall adapter and a Type-C cable to charge with. Remember, use code APOLICE5 to make sure you get that extra $5 off.