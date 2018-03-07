Welcome back to app sales! We're halfway through another week as March continues on. After Monday, today's list might feel a bit disappointing, but here it is anyway. Enjoy, and see you all on Friday.

Free

Apps

  1. [ROOT] Custom ROM Manager (Pro) $1.49 -> Free; 1 day
  2. Guitar Capo $0.99 -> Free; 2 days
  3. Converter - Offline Material Unit Measurements $0.99 -> Free; 3 days
  4. Conversion Calculator $2.99 -> Free; 5 days
  5. File Manager Pro $1.49 -> Free; 6 days

Games

  1. Animals Memory Game PRO 2018 $2.99 -> Free; 8 hours
  2. Comish Clicker - Idle Tycoon PRO $0.99 -> Free; 1 day
  3. Max Craft Exploration Survival $0.99 -> Free; 2 days
  4. MiniCraft Adventure $2.99 -> Free; 3 days
  5. Dungeon Defense $0.99 -> Free; 4 days
  6. Alien Seasons $0.99 -> Free; 7 days
  7. Furniture Mod for MCPE Alpha $0.99 -> Free; 7 days

Icon packs & customization

  1. Color Pixel - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; 1 day
  2. Egypt 3D Pro live wallpaper $0.99 -> Free; 1 day
  3. Falco - Wallpapers HD $0.99 -> Free; 4 days
  4. Athletica WatchFace Pro $0.99 -> Free; 5 days
  5. Morine - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; 5 days
  6. Todo Reminder Pro + Widget $1.99 -> Free; 5 days
  7. Vova - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; 5 days
  8. X Back - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; 5 days
  9. Mee Dark - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; 6 days
  10. My 8 Premium - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; 6 days

Sale

Apps

  1. HTML Code Play Pro $7.99 -> $3.99; 2 days
  2. WMusic - Offline Music Player for Smart Watch $1.99 -> $0.99; 4 days
  3. Bluetooth Audio Widget $1.99 -> $0.99; 5 days
  4. Channel Manager Pro Youtube $4.99 -> $1.99; 5 days
  5. MasterGear - SMS/GG Emulator $4.99 -> $2.99; 5 days
  6. Camera ZOOM FX Premium $3.99 -> $1.99; 6 days
  7. Color Splash FX Unlocker $2.99 -> $1.99; 6 days
  8. English Word Formation $4.49 -> $1.49; 6 days
  9. Mushrooming $2.49 -> $0.99; 6 days
  10. Night Owl - Sleep Coach $9.99 -> $1.99; 6 days
  11. OBD2 Car Wizard Pro $2.99 -> $1.99; 6 days
  12. Photo FX Live Wallpaper Unlock $2.99 -> $1.99; 6 days
  13. Day by Day Organizer PRO $4.49 -> $2.49; 7 days
  14. Rotation Control Pro $2.49 -> $0.99; 7 days
  15. World Military Map Pro $1.99 -> $0.99; 7 days

Games

  1. Addition and subtraction up to 10 in German $2.49 -> $0.99; 6 days
  2. Word Games Pro $3.99 -> $0.99; 6 days
  3. Clue $1.99 -> $0.99; 7 days
  4. Lemegeton Master Edition $9.99 -> $1.99; 7 days
  5. The Game of Life $2.99 -> $0.99; 7 days

Icon packs & customization

  1. 0Ground $2.49 -> $0.99; 6 days
  2. Arc $2.49 -> $1.49; 6 days
  3. Desire Black Glyph $1.49 -> $0.99; 6 days