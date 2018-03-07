Article Contents
Welcome back to app sales! We're halfway through another week as March continues on. After Monday, today's list might feel a bit disappointing, but here it is anyway. Enjoy, and see you all on Friday.
Free
Apps
- [ROOT] Custom ROM Manager (Pro) $1.49 -> Free; 1 day
- Guitar Capo $0.99 -> Free; 2 days
- Converter - Offline Material Unit Measurements $0.99 -> Free; 3 days
- Conversion Calculator $2.99 -> Free; 5 days
- File Manager Pro $1.49 -> Free; 6 days
Games
- Animals Memory Game PRO 2018 $2.99 -> Free; 8 hours
- Comish Clicker - Idle Tycoon PRO $0.99 -> Free; 1 day
- Max Craft Exploration Survival $0.99 -> Free; 2 days
- MiniCraft Adventure $2.99 -> Free; 3 days
- Dungeon Defense $0.99 -> Free; 4 days
- Alien Seasons $0.99 -> Free; 7 days
- Furniture Mod for MCPE Alpha $0.99 -> Free; 7 days
Icon packs & customization
- Color Pixel - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; 1 day
- Egypt 3D Pro live wallpaper $0.99 -> Free; 1 day
- Falco - Wallpapers HD $0.99 -> Free; 4 days
- Athletica WatchFace Pro $0.99 -> Free; 5 days
- Morine - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; 5 days
- Todo Reminder Pro + Widget $1.99 -> Free; 5 days
- Vova - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; 5 days
- X Back - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; 5 days
- Mee Dark - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; 6 days
- My 8 Premium - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; 6 days
Sale
Apps
- HTML Code Play Pro $7.99 -> $3.99; 2 days
- WMusic - Offline Music Player for Smart Watch $1.99 -> $0.99; 4 days
- Bluetooth Audio Widget $1.99 -> $0.99; 5 days
- Channel Manager Pro Youtube $4.99 -> $1.99; 5 days
- MasterGear - SMS/GG Emulator $4.99 -> $2.99; 5 days
- Camera ZOOM FX Premium $3.99 -> $1.99; 6 days
- Color Splash FX Unlocker $2.99 -> $1.99; 6 days
- English Word Formation $4.49 -> $1.49; 6 days
- Mushrooming $2.49 -> $0.99; 6 days
- Night Owl - Sleep Coach $9.99 -> $1.99; 6 days
- OBD2 Car Wizard Pro $2.99 -> $1.99; 6 days
- Photo FX Live Wallpaper Unlock $2.99 -> $1.99; 6 days
- Day by Day Organizer PRO $4.49 -> $2.49; 7 days
- Rotation Control Pro $2.49 -> $0.99; 7 days
- World Military Map Pro $1.99 -> $0.99; 7 days
Games
- Addition and subtraction up to 10 in German $2.49 -> $0.99; 6 days
- Word Games Pro $3.99 -> $0.99; 6 days
- Clue $1.99 -> $0.99; 7 days
- Lemegeton Master Edition $9.99 -> $1.99; 7 days
- The Game of Life $2.99 -> $0.99; 7 days
Icon packs & customization
- 0Ground $2.49 -> $0.99; 6 days
- Arc $2.49 -> $1.49; 6 days
- Desire Black Glyph $1.49 -> $0.99; 6 days
