Android has supported pattern unlock since time immemorial, but the look of the pattern has changed over time. It started off huge and garish, but now it's more minimalist. The overall vibe hasn't changed in Android P, but there is one notable alteration to pattern unlock: the path fades away as you swipe.

The fade-out follows just a split second behind your finger, so you'll only see one segment of the line if you go slowly. If you move fast, you might be able to see most of the pattern on the screen when you're done. Check it out below.

This is a small change, sure, but it looks nice. It also makes it harder for people to spot your pattern by looking over your shoulder.