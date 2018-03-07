Many things have changed in Android over the last decade, but one thing has remained the same: the clock has always been on the right of the status bar. Well, no more. In Android P, Google has moved the clock to the left side of the status bar. It's going to take some time to get used to this.

The new layout does give the status bar a more symmetrical look (if that matters to you). There's the clock on the left, then the right still has the signal icons and battery meter. I suspect the most controversial part here will be how notification icons stack up on the left. The clock is always on the far left side of the bar, so your notification icons are pushed toward the center a little.

My initial impression of this change is not very positive. However, this is just the first developer preview. There could be a lot of changes before the final version is launched, and something like this would be easy to reverse.