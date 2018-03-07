- ...
-
38
27.
Android P feature spotlight: Here are some sweet new transition animations
-
62
28.
Android P feature spotlight: Volume buttons change media volume by default instead of the ringer
-
17
29.
Android P feature spotlight: The text selection popup gets a slight redesign, including no more all-caps and more buttons
-
37
30.
Android P feature spotlight: App info gets changed up, with 'Force stop' and app version now hidden away
-
16
31.
Android P feature spotlight: Up to 5 Bluetooth audio devices can be connected simultaneously via a new developer option
- ...
- View All 33 Articles In This Series
We've had a solid day of almost nothing but Android P feature spotlights, but they're still not finished. We legitimately weren't expecting this many new things in this developer preview. On top of all of the features already discussed, Android P introduces a revised text selection popup, though it's nothing groundbreaking.
left: Android 8.1 Oreo. right: Android P.
There are a couple of changes to this popup, the most noticeable of which is the fact that the buttons are no longer all capitalized. It looks like it's still the same font, just not in all-caps. The new popup also houses one more button (Web search, which was formerly hidden in the three-dot menu). That's basically all of the revisions.
I personally preferred the look of the all-caps text, though the new version seen in P still isn't bad. In any case, at least this adds some functionality, unlike what Google did with quick settings.
