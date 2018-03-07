Google recently started rolling out a screenshot editing popup for the Google app beta that also made its way to other apps for some. But it looks like that won't be necessary for devices running Android P, as a native screenshot editing tool, dubbed 'Markup,' has been implemented. It's not bad.

The new editor is called 'Markup' (get it? because you're marking screenshots up), and it's only accessible via the new 'Edit' option that comes on the screenshot notification next to 'Share.' From that edit button, you can either select Markup or Photos, though Markup will obviously be better for this purpose.

With Markup, there are four main buttons: pen, highlighter, undo, and redo. Seven colors are available to choose from for your marking up purposes, and you can also crop the screenshot easily just by dragging corners and edges. When you're done, just hit the green check button on the top right. Artem played around with it a little bit and found that while it's pretty nice for the most part, the lack of adjustment for brush thickness is inconvenient. Currently, you can only choose from a super thin one (pen) and one that is a bit thicker (highlighter), but there needs to be a slider for this purpose.

It might not be perfect right now, but it's a good start, and we hope to see Google improve this with future developer previews.