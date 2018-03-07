By now, most of you are probably used to expanding your Wi-Fi and Bluetooth quick settings by tapping the text underneath the icon. From there, you can easily select which Wi-Fi network or Bluetooth device you'd like to connect to. Well too bad, because Google is taking that ability away from us in Android P.

left: Android 8.1 Oreo. right: Android P.

You read that right - you'll no longer be able to do anything other than toggle quick settings on and off without going into settings. In 8.1 Oreo, there's a small arrow next to each icon's text to indicate that it can be expanded, but tapping the text now does nothing.

Our own Ryne has been attempting to argue that this is a superior solution, that most users probably didn't know about the expandability and that it still takes the same amount of steps to complete actions, but he's wrong. This is bad. Here's hoping that Google simply hasn't yet finished the new P quick settings dropdown, and that it'll return as glorious as ever.