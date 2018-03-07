The power menu now has a new button: the appropriately-named 'Screenshot.' Custom ROMs have had an option for it for years, and Google has finally added it to its own builds. The old power + volume button combo still works, but this might come in handy when the buttons are inconvenient to press for whatever reason.

Visually, the screenshot button is somewhat separated from the 'Power off' and 'Restart' buttons/icons above to distinguish that it's not really in the same category. As you'd expect, it takes a screenshot when you tap it (obviously not with the power menu in it, of course). I'd like to think that it's pretty straightforward.

Some of you will really appreciate this change, and some of you won't care. But since it doesn't hurt anyone, I'm glad it's there.