Google launched its new 'Reply' app last month, which adds smart replies to notifications from messaging apps. It's a neat idea, and many believed that the feature would eventually become a native part of Android. Now it seems that has come true, as there is a new notification type that developers can use in Android P.

There are already a variety notification styles apps can use, including media controls, Gmail-style inbox notifications, and others. Android P adds a new option, called 'MessagingStyle.' Developers can show conversations, attach inline photos and stickers, and even suggest smart replies.

It's not clear at the moment how smart replies are being generated; if the message contents are being sent to Google's servers for evaluation, that could raise some privacy concerns. I'll be interested to see which apps implement the new notification style - Android Messages will presumably be the first.