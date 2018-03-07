- ...
Android P feature spotlight: Fingerprint authentication UI will be more consistent, plus unencrypted HTTP will be blocked by default by apps using Network Security Configuration
Android P feature spotlight: ART improvements could allow apps to start faster and use less system memory
Android P feature spotlight: Kotlin apps get a performance boost
Android P feature spotlight: Settings receives a splash of color and a rounded search bar
Android P feature spotlight: Google improves neural network API for machine learning and AI developers
Historically, Java has been the only officially-supported language for Android development. That changed last year, when Kotlin support was announced at Google I/O. Even though Kotlin still uses the Java Virtual Machine and can interact with Java code, there are some key changes that make some tasks significantly easier.
Google has continued to improve Kotlin support since then, most recently with the Android KTX library for Android Studio. As part of Android P, apps written in Kotlin will be faster, particularly when it comes to loops. Google is also working with JetBrains (the developers of Kotlin) to optimize compiled code, but that's not necessarily dependent on Android P.
