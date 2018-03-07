Easter eggs are always fun to check out on newly-named Android builds, and this one is no different. However, this may be the first one that actually might be a little hard to look at for long periods of time. Android P's first Easter egg features a P with a very colorful animation.

You might get a headache from watching this for too long.

The animation actually seems to have a couple of degrees of variation. Sometimes you'll get two alternating colors, and sometimes you'll get three. And you'll always get a different pattern from the last, as evidenced from jumping to recent apps and back to the Easter egg. As time goes on, more and more rings will appear. You can also pinch to zoom on it. Just don't stare at it for too long unless you want to get a headache (or to get entranced).

As always, to activate the Easter egg, head to your settings, then 'System,' then 'About phone,' then tap the Android version a bunch of times. And let us know how long your headache lasts after viewing this.