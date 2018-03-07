Android P will bring new improvements to ART – the Android Runtime – that sound kind of exciting. These performance and efficiency boosts are supposedly correlated with decreased app startup time and DEX memory usage. From the sounds of it, though, it seems like the difference will be marginal and noticeable only in certain cases.

The gist is that ART will now use more profiles to reduce the footprint of compiled code. It accomplishes this by using on-device profile information to rewrite DEX files on the device itself, meaning that apps can launch faster and consume less actual system DEX memory. Google claims that this is thanks to an up-to-11% reduction on how often DEX files get rewritten (across "popular apps"). Exciting stuff, right?