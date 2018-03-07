The Ambient Display feature in stock Android usually receives a change or two with every new major update, and Android P is no exception. Last year, there was a major push for Google to add the current battery percentage to the Ambient Display, and the feature request currently has nearly 4,000 stars on Google's issue tracker.

At long last, the battery percentage has finally made it to the Ambient Display, as part of Android P. In addition, notifications are now centered and don't take up as much screen space. You can see a comparison below.

Left: Android 8.1; Right: Android P Dev Preview

It's nice to see the battery percentage finally make it to Android's Ambient Display, even if it took a while. Good things come to those who wait, right?