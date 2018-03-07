That's right, after almost a year of The Sims Mobile existing as a soft launch testing release Electronic Arts has finally seen fit to open the floodgates and officially push this title out to the rest of the world. But before you get too excited, it is sadly just like every other The Sims mobile game on our platform. This means you can expect plenty of wait timers and in-app purchases that range up to $99.99 per item.

Now, since The Sims Mobile has been available for almost a year as a soft-launch title I of course took the time to see what it had to offer and wrote up a hands-on about my experience back in May of 2017. You can check out my thoughts right here, though as you can safely assume, I was none too pleased. Basically, everything you can do in this game has a wait timer attached. If you don't mind that sort of thing then you may actually find something to enjoy, but if you are at all interested in a game that doesn't constantly push you towards its many IAPs, this one isn't going to be worth your time.

For the most part, the gameplay is simply more of the same with a few features added on top like the new multiplayer aspect that allows your sim to socialize in a party setting with other player's sims. Interestingly the sim creation tool and the home decoration feature are well designed and offer up some semblance of fun, though the wait timers attached to everything else you can do slow this fun to a crawl.

It is clear that The Sims Mobile is a free-to-play casual game through and through. If you are looking for a legit The Sims experience that offers gameplay like the PC release, I am sad to report that you will need to keep waiting as this is just too stripped down to even compare. On top of that, there are just too many inconveniences purposefully placed into the game to push players towards the many IAPs that temporarily alleviate those issues. Chalk it up to EA being EA, but yeah, this one is a stinker.