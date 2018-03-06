For anyone tempted by the Samsung Galaxy S9 or S9+ who wants to learn more about what it can do, there's an app for that. The Experience app for Galaxy S9/S9+ does exactly what the name suggests. It can be downloaded on most Android phones (Marshmallow 6.0 and up) and it gives you a sense of what it would be like to own Samsung's latest flagship.

Samsung did the same thing for Note8, and similarly, this new app has a number of videos and explainers outlining key features of the S9/S9+. There are four main sections. New Camera & More has demos for the super slow-mo camera, AR Emoji, and more.

S9 Accessories offers more information about potentially useful first-party peripherals. Helpful Applications has demos for Samsung's Smart Switch and App Pair utilities. Finally, the Device Specifications section gives you all the facts and figures about the S9s and lets you compare them with older Galaxy devices.

It's a very polished app, and its demos try to make it feel like you're actually using one of the new phones, which could certainly encourage those who haven't previously owned a Galaxy device to make the switch. That's Samsung's hope, at least. Now we wait for all the confused users who will mistakenly download the app expecting it to give their phone the powers of a Galaxy S9. If the comments on the Note8 app's Play listing are anything to go by, there will be many.

If you'd like to check the app out, you can download it from the Play Store link below or from APKMirror.