Perhaps you're interested in the Honor 7X, but you wish the hardware were slightly more powerful. Well, Huawei has launched that exact phone in the US as the Mate SE. It has slightly better specs and a few design tweaks, but it's basically the same phone for a little more money.

Most of the Mate SE's specs are identical to the Honor 7X. Here's a quick rundown.

SoC: Kirin 659

RAM: 4GB

Storage: 64GB

Display: 5.93-inch 1080p at 18:9

Battery: 3,340mAh

Camera: 16+2MP rear, 8MP front

Software: Android 7.0

The only differences on the inside are the extra gigabyte of RAM and double the storage. There are some versions of the Honor 7X internationally that have the same specs, though. On the outside, the phone has Huawei branding, of course. The frame around the dual camera sensors is also different than the Honor phone.

You'll pay $229.99 for the Mate SE right now, which is down from the $249.99 MSRP. It's on sale at Best Buy, Amazon, and B&H. However, we're not sure how long the launch sale is available.