It's clear Google is trying to push the Assistant more than ever in 2018, particularly in the face of stiff competition from Amazon's Alexa. Google's presence at CES was entirely Assistant-themed and with many Chromebooks and other smart home devices getting support for the Assistant this year, it's going to be on hand pretty much everywhere.

Google's latest TV commercial, aired during the 2018 Oscars, is an ode to laziness. With the help of celebrities like John Legend, Kevin Durant, and Sia, the ad reminds us of things the Assistant can take care of to make our lives easier. The slogan for each example is "Make Google do it." Take a look for yourself below.

Obviously, Google wants all of us to be more dependent on the Assistant to carry out basic tasks, and the commercial does a good job of outlining what it's capable of. It includes use cases that require just a phone, such as setting reminders, replying to messages, and taking notes, but it also talks up smart home capabilities like turning on lights and remote door locking.

To go along with the main ad, there are also a few "Hey Google" shorts that focus on a single scenario, such as KD trying to remember his shopping list, or Chrissy Teigen and John Legend failing to search for a TV show using just a remote (below). The whole campaign is pretty funny, as we've come to expect from Google's commercials, so I'd suggest checking it out.

On a more serious note, a Nest TV spot was also aired during the Oscars. It's only 30 seconds long and features a dad using his Nest video doorbell to remotely remind his son to be respectful of his date before heading off to prom night. It ends with the message "it starts at home." Although not especially subtle, it's good to see that the company won't shy away from important topical subjects, even during Hollywood's big night.