New languages are coming soon to Gboard. Google announced today that support for more than 20 new languages—including Korean and both traditional and simplified Chinese—will be coming in the next few days.

The new options will bring the number of language varieties supported by Gboard to more than 300, according to Google. While there are thousands of languages spoken around the world, Google says that with its new additions, Gboard will cover 74 percent of the world’s population. That's certainly believable, considering that more than a billion people speak a form of Chinese as their first language.

Google says it’s equally focused on supporting lesser-used languages. Support for Funali, an African language that didn’t have a written alphabet until the ‘90s, will be added to Gboard with the help of the brothers who developed its character set.

We noticed the addition of Korean and Chinese in the beta version of Gboard last month, but the new languages aren't appearing in the wild just yet.